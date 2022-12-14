Employees and their guests attend the holiday dinner and karaoke party for Ajinomoto Health and Nutrition North America employees Dec. 9 in Schaumburg, Ill. After more than two years of working in pajama bottoms and clinking glasses over Zoom, company holiday parties are making a comeback. Many office workers are yearning for a bit of glamour, or at least a sense of normalcy. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)