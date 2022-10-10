MEDINA — Computer Technology students at Orleans Career and Technical Education Center started the 2022-2023 year by building their own computers.
It’s a tradition as well as a teaching method, according to instructor Paul Hermann. At the end of their junior year, Computer Technology students dismantle computers, and when they return for their senior year they spend the first week rebuilding the computer lab.
“It is a great work-based learning experience for them right out of the gate. They learn the computers inside and out,” Hermann said. “This year we are building eight new computers from scratch and the students collaborated so they would all get a chance to work on them.”
Tyler Halifax, a student from Lockport, said, “Overall it is a lot of fun and a great refresher for us after being off over the summer. This program is great because it is where I want to be and what I want to do after I graduate.”
Cheyenne Tackley, a student from Lyndonville, said the assignment complements both his college plans and his career choice. “I plan on studying computer science in college and going into the cybersecurity field, and this class is preparing me for that.”
This year, Hermann said, students will study Cisco IT essentials and learn hardware and software along with web design, HTML and Java Script and simplistic game design.
