Connection is key to wellbeing  

Connection in our lives is key to wellbeing. Connection may be thought of as people in our lives who we enjoy being around and feel supported by. But connection is also how we relate to our environment, our routine, our wants and our needs. And support can mean different things to different people. It is worth thinking about the type of connections we have and how they affect us, how they make us feel; and from there begin to incorporate more of what we enjoy, and what we need more of in our lives.
Support can come from many different roles: family, partnership, friends, coworkers, spiritual or religious connections, socialization through hobbies, medical professionals and mental health professionals. There is research out there that shares having reliable supports in our life can improve our mood and our health. It is valuable to consider people in our lives we feel comfortable around, who we trust, and make time and space to be connected with them.
Knowing which supports are both comfortable and meaningful to us will depend on our needs and our expectations, and will undoubtedly change upon each circumstance.
You may find you need the support of a listening ear without challenge, or perhaps you are looking for feedback and advice. Perhaps you have a desire to learn something new or build upon your present skills. Perhaps you desire to improve your communication, want to expand friendships and hobbies, or maybe you have a personal goal to implement exercise or different food options into your lifestyle.
The people and places we spend our time can impact our movement towards a change we are seeking. Therefore it is necessary to note that support can arrive in the form of commonality, guidance and motivation, which can lead to confidence, friendship, security, follow-through and reciprocated effort.
Having support in our lives can help manage stress, encourage us to work towards goals and dreams, and may influence positive and healthy choices. We all deserve and need to experience support. It is up to us individually to determine the support we are seeking, communicate the support we need, and invite this support to be a part of our lives.
If one is experiencing challenge in building or enhancing their supports, mental health counseling is a beneficial approach to doing so. One may contact their health insurance company for guidance of those who accept your insurance, discuss referral options with a primary care physician office, or conduct an internet search of counselors.
Until next time, treat yourself, and others, with care, patience and understanding.
Brittany Bennett is a licensed mental health counselor from Niagara Falls and the author of “SELF-ISH is the new SELFLESS.” Mental Health Well-being is published monthly in this newspaper. Send your questions to Brittany at bbennettlmhc@gmail.com.
