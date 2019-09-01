Cornell Cooperative hosting Oktoberfest event

Oktoberfest returns to the Cornell Cooperative Extension, 4487 Lake Ave., Lockport, between 6-9:30 p.m. on Oct. 5.
Once again, Chef Donna Eick will provide a German buffet of traditional Oktoberfest food, including bratwurst, roast pork, sauerkraut, sweet and sour cabbage, German potato salad, chef salad and more, plus dessert. Beer and wine will be available for purchase from the cash bar.
Dance to music of the Frankfurters, an authentic Bavarian-Swiss band featuring the best in Oktoberfest music and instruments. The Frankfurters will perform on hand-carved wooden Swiss alphorns, a singing-saw, and Alpine bells, all traditional Bavarian instruments. They are well known and respected in Western New York, according to Cornell Cooperative staff.
Special prize drawings and a basket raffle will offer a plethora of chances to win many items and gift baskets including a handmade Amish Quilt featuring a “log cabin” pattern.
Tickets for the evening of German music and food are $35. Reservations to the History Center at 434-7433.
