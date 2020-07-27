Couple returns to WNY to start CarePatrol

Lockport, NY (14094)

Today

Partly cloudy this morning with thunderstorms becoming likely this afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 84F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall possibly over one inch..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely. Low 67F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.