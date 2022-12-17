Before the Medina Journal Register folded I wrote The Great Outdoors for that newspaper. I had a deal with the head of state Environmental Conservation law enforcement at Avon to receive periodic notifications of conservation violations in this area. Every once in a while I would list a “bad boy” at the end of the column, sharing his name and what he was accused of doing. My thought was that the shame factor — the public knowing someone was stupid enough to break the law and get caught — was more of a deterrent than the fine was. This reporting also empowered the public at large to keep eyes on the individual in hopes of discouraging future violations. My other thought was it might help others from making the same mistakes.
In recent years, however, the folks in Albany thought that was not a nice thing to do. They didn’t want anyone being “hurt” by publicity of their foolish crimes and so it was decided that names would not be given out to the public. I have discussed this with supervisors of both Environmental Conservation officers and the Forest Rangers, and they agree the policy is not right, but it’s an order that came down from our “leaders in high office buildings in Albany.”
This also seems to be the current policy for federal conservation law officers. On two occasions in the past year I have submitted pictures of folks (and their vehicles) who were committing crimes at Iroquois National Wildlife National Refuge, and was told the same thing when I later inquired about the results of my reports. Since I never even got a “thank you” for one of those reports, I just ignore violations when I see them now.
At Montezuma National Wildlife Refuge in Seneca County, around mid November, the state Department of Environmental Conservation received word that a bear had been shot with a bow. Bear hunting is not allowed at Montezuma and refuge personnel say this was their first report of a bear at the refuge. A K9 trained in wildlife recovery led officers to the residence of the individual who admitted to the dirty deed. The individual also failed to fill out a required harvest report. (Of course, why would he, knowing a bear couldn’t legally be killed there?) The officers also found a spike-horn buck that was tagged illegally with a doe tag. The unethical hunter received a citation to appear in federal court for killing the bear. He also received a ticket for improperly tagging an antlered deer.
So, what’s this criminal’s name? He knew he was breaking the law and admitted it, so why is Albany protecting him? Doesn’t Albany take conservation violations seriously anymore? Maybe some of the folks who represent us at the state level should look into this matter!
I guess this whole thing goes right along with the legalization of marijuana, bail “reform,” early release from jail, and dumb gun control laws. Whoops, I shouldn’t have mentioned gun control! I been avoiding this subject matter as it seems like common sense no longer prevails, and, honestly, the government officials seem to be getting more stupid on this matter. Making it difficult for honest citizens to own and use guns is exactly what history has proven ends in loss of freedom. Trouble is, a lot of folks, unfamiliar with firearms, support this crazy notion.
So, as long as we have gotten into gun control, let’s take a closer look.
First, criminals love gun control as they don’t follow the rules anyway and it’s easier for them to commit their crimes when citizens can’t fight back. I can personally confirm that my concealed-carry gun permit saved me from two muggers back in the early 1970s. (By the way, I have had this permit since I was in my early 20s and I haven’t hurt anyone.)
Second, lack of guns will not reduce the risk of mass killing by “sick” people. The lack of a gun didn’t prevent Timothy McVeigh or the Sept. 11 terrorists from committing mass murder. Deranged people will always find a way to kill, guns or no guns.
Third, we haven’t been able to stop drug trafficking into this country, so what makes people think we can eliminate guns?
Maybe if we get more serious about holding people accountable for their bad actions, then some of these problems will be prevented.
Maybe anyone who performs an illegal act while hunting should lose that right for a number of years, and get a bit of publicity too. Anyone who commits a violent crime with a gun should be shown no mercy.
Yes, guns can be dangerous and can be used in the wrong ways, but proper gun education and a closer watch on deranged people before they go off the “deep end” will do more for public safety.
Extreme gun control, which is being thrown at us now, will also affect the sports known as hunting and target shooting, both of which provide money to help manage wildlife.
Our country is in real turmoil now and we need to get serious about the growing problems, or else both wildlife and human beings are going to lose a lot. Maybe we have just gotten too civilized.
Doug Domedion, outdoorsman and nature photographer, resides in Medina. Contact him at 585-798-4022 or woodduck2020@yahoo.com.
