Culinary institute offering 'Savor on the Street'

Take-out and patio dining is available at the Niagara Falls Culinary Institute’s Savor Restaurant on Old Falls Street.
Each week, Savor chefs will feature a staple barbecue item, house-made pickles, side, drink and dessert from NFCI’s La Patisserie for $10. A la carte items are also available.
Calling this new way of operating, “Savor on the Street,” Josh Blumberg, assistant vice president at the culinary institute, welcomes patrons to “Dine on our patio for lunch with a delicious wine or cold beer. You can also take it to go.”
With so many of our favorite summertime activities cancelled, one option that remains available is picnicking in our local parks. Blumberg suggests lunch to go and “Watching the roaring falls as you wonder ‘How did they make a sandwich this good?’”
Savor on the Street is open on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Thursday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
For weekly menu updates, visit http://nfculinary.org/savorstreet/.
