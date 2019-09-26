Dapper motorcyclists saving lives with ride

On Sunday more than 125,000 classic and vintage-styled motorcyclists around the world will suit up in their smartest attire and unite in the annual Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride, with the aim of raising $7 million for prostate cancer research and men’s mental health initiatives.
Local ride host Mark Milanovich says if the weather cooperates, this year’s Buffalo-Niagara run will include at least 35 to 40 riders all decked out in suits and ties and other fancy dress. The ride will begin at noon Sunday at Starbucks, 300 Third St., Niagara Falls, and the riders will travel to the Essex Pub, 530 Rhode Island St., Buffalo, arriving around 2:30 p.m.
The official partner of the event is the Movember Foundation, the leading charity dedicated to helping men lead happier and healthier lives. Together with the Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride, they are dedicated to addressing some of the biggest health issues faced by men around the world.
Founded in 2012 by Mark Hawwa in Sydney, Australia, the Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride has raised more than $18.5 million for men’s health, with a goal of raising another $7 million in 2019.
With more than 1 million men losing their lives annually to suicide and prostate cancer, the charity ride calls on the global classic and vintage style motorcycling community to stop men from dying too young. This year, the ride will parade through more than 700 cities in 110 countries.
The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride website, www.gentlemansride.com, is a peer-to-peer fundraising platform allowing fundraisers to register, personalize and share their online profiles. Riders must register at the website to take part and view their local ride details.
Fundraising rewards include motorcycles from global partner Triumph Motorcycles.
