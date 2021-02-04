Darien Lake to host drive-in laser light show

Six Flags Darien Lake is launching its all-new Drive-In Laser Light Spectacular later this month.
As the park awaits state guidance on a reopening date, the mid-winter break extravaganza offers guests a rocking soundtrack of today’s greatest hits set to a full spectrum of laser lights, special effects, and more all enjoyed from the comfort and safety o a vehicle.
Tickets for the the 30-minute Drive-In Laser Light Spectacular are $14.99 per person in the vehicle and free to all current members and season pass holders. Reservations are required and capacity is limited. Event-specific tickets as well as 2021 season passes and memberships are available for purchase at sixflags.com/darienlake. Current members and season pass holders can make reservations at sixflags.com/darienlake/reserve.
“We are delighted to be reopening our parking lot to safely usher in a new year with this unprecedented and magnificent event,” said Six Flags Darien Lake President Chris Thorpe. “This new drive-in experience is sure to delight guests of all ages and help create fond, new memories with family and friends.”
The Drive-In Laser Light Spectacular will debut on Feb. 12 and will run daily through Feb. 21 (school break week) and Friday through Sunday the following two weeks (Feb. 26-28 and March 5-7). Three shows will run nightly at 7, 8:30 and 10 p.m. The event will be held in the main parking lot and guests should enter through the theme park entrance. Snacks and beverages will be available during the show. Attendees can call-in an order while they’re in the parking lot or get the attention of vendors walking through the aisles.
A full list of safety requirements for the event is available on the park’s website. Vehicles will be parked every other space to maintain social distancing. Event requirements include but are not limited to, use of masks if windows are down, occupants of a participating vehicle cannot leave their vehicle except for emergency purposes or for use of the restroom facilities.
As part of Six Flags’ comprehensive safety procedures, all employees are required to wear masks and are temperature-checked and heath-screened each day.
