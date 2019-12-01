Defiant Monkey Improv is celebrating 10 years of live comedy shows at the Taylor Theater at 7 p.m. on Wednesday at the Kenan Center, 433 Locust St., Lockport.
The event will feature more than an hour of live comedy improv presented by Karen & Andy – The First Couple of Comedy! Admission is $10 general, $8 Kenan members and students with valid school ID.
Defiant Monkey Improv is a two-person improvisation group with more than 35 years of comedy experience. Using suggestions and guest stars from the audience, they create on-the-spot comedy you've never seen before, and will never see again. Each show is unique; live audience members are the only ones who will ever see this particular show. It's like fireworks - you can tell someone how awesome they were, but the magic is in experiencing it for yourself!
For more information about Defiant Monkey Improv visit facebook.com/defiantmonkey or email them at improv@defiantmonkey.com.
