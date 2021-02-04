The Kenan Center’s Jazz at the Taylor series has continued virtually due to COVID-19, and its next show features a partnership with Shamus Restaurant to offer a dinner and a show package for Valentine’s Day.
Tickets are now on sale for the upcoming virtual performance and dinner, "An Evening at Home with Mary Ramsey & Friends," which will be performed inside the Taylor Theater on the Kenan Center campus. The virtual link will be sent out by 4 p.m. on Feb. 12 to ticket holders. Tickets must be purchased in advance of that date and time.
Mary Ramsey has been the lead singer and violin/violist for the folk rock band 10,000 Maniacs for more than 25 years. The critically acclaimed band continues to tour and record, playing to sold-out audiences coast to coast.
Mary Ramsey & Friends will include band members Stu Weissman, Marc Rosen and Ed Croft as they explore the Great American Songbook of Jazz Standards, as well as gypsy jazz and Latin jazz.
Shamus Restaurant has prepared a prix fixe menu including some of its most popular items including the pork chop and fried chicken. The menu also features 20% off bottles of select wines. Takeout orders must be placed on the Kenan Center website by Feb. 12.
More information can be found on www.kenancenter.org and Kenan Center social media.
