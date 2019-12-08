Many birds migrate south for the winter but some birds remain in our area all winter like cardinals, blue jays, chickadees, finches, nut hatches, woodpeckers, flickers, juncos, morning doves and some sparrows. So how do these birds survive the harshness of our winters?
Some birds put on extra weight by gorging themselves when food is more plentiful. Other birds change their diets when their normal food is not available. Nuthatches and chickadee are normally insect eaters and will switch to seeds during the winters but still search for hibernating bugs under tree bark and limbs. This is why you often see them hanging upside down on tree trunks. Some birds, like chickadees, also cache food in crevices in the fall when food is more plentiful and can actually remember these spots later in the winter (and hope no one else found them !) A few robins actually stick around for our winters and they survive by finding berries which have held on to the plants for the winter. Many birds go into a “semi-torpor” in the evening where their body temperature and heart rate drops thus conserving energy and heat. Others, like goldfinches, grow more feathers for the winter to insulate them and will puff up those feathers to trap warm air. If they can find a source of food some bluebirds may remain for the winter and although not normally sociable they will actually roost together in the evenings to stay warm.
So why do some of us get so enthused about feeding our winter birds that remain? Well the main reason is we love seeing them, especially up close to our windows. Who doesn't like the bright red of a cardinal or the blue patterns of a blue jay against a snowy background. And what about the acrobats of nuthatches or chickadees as they skirt around. But another reason is that during sudden, really harsh winter conditions this feeding could actually save many birds when they can have real difficulty finding food under a lot of snow or heavy wind or ice conditions.
There is more to feeding birds than just putting out some of those “bird seed mixes” we find in stores for this endeavor. First these “bird seed mixes” are not always the best and may even attract birds we don't want, like English sparrows and starlings. It is pretty hard to beat black oil sunflower seeds and the birds we most desire to see love them and they are high in energy. Yes they are more expensive than the “bird seed mixes” but the extra price is well worth it. I buy mine in 50 pound bags and usually stock up when a feed store has a special on them. If you have some bluebirds around they are suckers for dried meal worms but they can get expensive.
So what kind of feeder is best and how do you present it? I like a large tube type hanging feeder with feeding ports and perches along the transparent sides. Most of the desirable birds have no problem with this type feeder and it keeps the seeds dry and gives you visible check when it is getting low. I have added a 1/4” mesh platform to the bottom of mine that sticks out about 6 inches from the bottom edges of the feeder that catches a lot of the seeds that get kicked out by messy birds.
Squirrels are a big consideration unless you don't mind feeding them tons of seeds and having them destroy your feeders. They are very good at figuring out ways to get to that feeder so you need to have it away from all trees and bushes (at least 10 feet and sometimes more) so they can't “launch” from them to get to the feeder. This includes tree branches way above the feeder and house edges. And don't figure you can hang the feeder from a horizontal wire or a vertical wire from a limb above, they have no problem with either!
You need to set a pole up of some kind to hang the feeder from that is high enough that a squirrel can't jump from the ground to the bottom of the feeder. I use a 1-inch pipe about 7-feet long with a “T” fitting on the end in which a wooden dowel is shoved though so about 2 feet sticks out on each end of the “T.” A screw is placed near the end (with about ½ inch still sticking up) to keep a strong wind from sliding the feeder off. The other end can be used to hang a peanut feeder or a cage of suet. Before the pole is put in the ground a cone type predator guard is place on the pole and fastened so it is just below where the bottom of the feeder will be. This is a must as no matter how thin the pole as they can still climb it! A cone guard is usually available at feed or pet stores or one can be made as long as it keeps the squirrel from going up the pole.
Tune in next week and there will be some more ideas that you may find helpful!
Doug Domedion, outdoorsman and nature photographer, resides in Medina. Contact him at (585) 798-4022 or woodduck2020@yahoo.com .
