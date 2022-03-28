Earth Day event kicks off Artpark's 2022 season

Artpark's upcoming 2022 season will feature 96 acts from 10 nations and four continents working alongside North American artists.
The current schedule of more than 30 concerts is available here with more to be announced soon.
The season will begin with the celebration of Earth Day (April 22) as part of a what Artpark officials term a season-long native arts program capturing the symbiotic relationship with the natural world through the indigenous lense.
Among the other offerings this season:
Artpark’s New Music in the Park series opens on June 26 with the return of Sō Percussion, and performing with them will be Dominic “Shodekeh” Talifero, a beatboxer, vocal percussionist and breath artist. Additional concerts will include: bandoneon virtuoso and composer JP Jofre and his Hard Tango Chamber Band; new music wind quintet WindSync; and Gamelan music from Indonesia performed by Buffalo’s-own Nusantara Arts. New directions in jazz will be featured in a concert by the Buffalo Jazz Composers Workshop. The season will also feature the category-defying Squonk Opera, now celebrating its 30th anniversary.
Planned as one of the highlights of the 2022 season is the return of Ukrainian ethno-chaos band DakhaBrakha. Scheduled for a July 14 performance in the New Music in the Park series, the quartet will present an original live soundtrack to the iconic and more relevant than ever film “Earth” by Alexander Dovzhenko at Artpark Mainstage Theater.
Plasticiens Volants, a 40-year old French institution practicing street theater spectacle with their unique inflatable puppetry, returns to Artpark’s grounds after two performances in 2017. On Aug. 20, they'll present their new show: “Leonardo, Dreams & Nightmares” celebrating Leonardo Da Vinci.
Artpark will continue its commitment to celebrating the region’s Indigenous artists with a series of workshops, performances and special events curated by Indigenous Programs Producer, Michele-Elise Burnett. Programs will include: an online celebration of Earth Day (April 22); an in-person Spring Awakens program at Artpark’s Native American Peace Garden (May 14 and June 4); the annual Strawberry Moon Festival; and the continuation of Indigenous Ways of Knowing during the Free Family Saturdays programming. This year, Artpark presents The Red Dress Exhibit: If only they could tell their stories, a powerful and healing installation that raises awareness to racist crimes targeting Indigenous women and girls.
Now in its 12th year, Artpark Fairy House Festival returns on July 9. Special musical guests Mucca Pazza will entertain with a rock & roll marching band, street theater extravaganza. Highlights will include aerial and acrobatic feats – Battements de Cirque – by Montréal-based Anouk Vallée-Charest. The Artpark Fairies and roaming musicians will be outfitted by artist and designer Uta Bekaia of Tbilisi, Georgia.
Renowned opera producer, conductor and stage director Gil Rose has been engaged for an extended residency to explore the feasibility of new opera programming and development of an Artpark Opera Strategic Plan with a potential live performance. Artpark’s collaboration with Buffalo’s Torn Space Theater will continue on a new production entitled “CrossWalk” on June 17.
“Our programs in performing and visual arts are inspired by the environment and the history of Niagara and guided by Artpark & Company’s commitment to art, nature, culture and our community’s place in the global society,” explained Sonia Kozlova Clark, Artpark president. “We have listened to our public. Many suggested we work to provide joy, as well as the challenging innovations in our time. We are asked to inspire, to educate and to reflect upon the varied histories of the land we occupy – from the powerful current of the Niagara Gorge created by the formation of the Falls, to the native cultures inhabiting this land for millenia, to the history of invention stemming from Nikola Tesla and the Creative Associates."
