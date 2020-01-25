EASTERN NIAGARA HEALTHLINES: All about glaucoma

January is National Glaucoma Awareness Month and an excellent time to become more knowledgeable about this disease. Glaucoma damages the optic nerve in the eye. It’s the leading cause of blindness in individuals over the age of 60. But, when treated early, ophthalmologists can often slow the effects of the disease and prevent blindness.
There are several different types of glaucoma. Two of the most prevalent are open-angle and narrow/closed-angle glaucoma.
Open-angle is the most common type of glaucoma, accounting for approximately 90% of all cases. It occurs when the drainage canals in the eye become clogged. This increases the pressure in the eye. The term “open-angle” refers to the fact that the angle where the iris meets the cornea is as wide and open as it should be.
Glaucoma develops slowly and is a lifelong condition. Often, the symptoms are not noticed at first. Some people are at higher risk of getting the disease if their optic nerves are more sensitive to normal eye pressure.
Closed-angle glaucoma is less common and results in the closing of the angle between the iris and the cornea. This form of the disease is caused by a blockage in the drainage canals, followed by a sudden rise in intraocular pressure. It develops very quickly and has symptoms/damage that are generally very noticeable. Symptoms include sudden blurred vision, severe eye pain, headaches, nausea and viewing halos or rainbow-colored rings around lights. Immediate medical attention is required if you experience these symptoms.
Other less common forms of glaucoma include low-tension or normal pressure glaucoma, where the optic nerve is damaged even though the pressure in the eye does not reach a high level.
Congenital glaucoma can also occur in babies, due to incorrect/incomplete development of the drainage canals in the eye. The condition is rare, but may be hereditary. Children can often be treated with medication or microsurgery to correct the defects.
Unfortunately, the damage caused by glaucoma cannot be reversed. However, medication and/or surgical procedures can often be utilized to prevent further damage in the eye. Initially, the disease may be controlled with eyedrop medication, which helps to lower eye pressure. Some medications reduce the amount of aqueous fluid produced by the eye. Other types reduce pressure be increasing the flow of fluid through the drainage angle. Ophthalmologists will routinely monitor patient progress once a medication is prescribed, in addition to checking for any abnormal side effects.
Laser surgery is another treatment option your ophthalmologist may recommend. There are two types of laser procedures, trabeculoplasty and iridotomy, which are generally performed in the ophthalmologist’s office or outpatient center.
Trabeculoplasty is often the choice for people with open-angle glaucoma. During this procedure, surgeons use a laser to improve the drainage angle and help fluid flow more properly in the eye to reduce the pressure.
Iridotomies are utilized for individuals with closed-angle glaucoma. In this procedure, surgeons use the laser to create a small hole in the iris to improve fluid flow to the drainage angle.
Other procedures are commonly performed in an operating room or ambulatory surgery center. A trabeculectomy may be recommended, where the ophthalmologist creates a small flap in the sclera (the white area of the eye), as well as a filtration bleb (small pocket) in the conjunctiva. Usually hidden under the upper eyelid, this procedure helps the aqueous humor drain out of the eye — through the flap and into the bleb. Once it reaches that area, the fluid is then absorbed by the tissue around the eye, lowering the pressure.
Your ophthalmologist may also recommend the implantation of a tiny drainage device in the eye. Once surgically implanted, the device sends fluid to a collection area/reservoir created beneath the conjunctiva and is absorbed into nearly blood vessels.
Ultimately, successful treatment of glaucoma requires patients to report their symptoms to an ophthalmologist in a timely manner and be very vigilant with any treatment plan. Good vision is a vital part of everyone’s quality of life. Don’t hesitate to make an appointment for a thorough eye exam if you experience any unusual symptoms, or if you are simply due for a check-up.
Eastern Niagara Healthlines is a special feature by the Eastern Niagara Health System. Dr. Charles Fetterman has an office in Lockport and is one of the region’s most established full-service comprehensive eye care providers. He is also among select top surgeons in the U.S. offering laser-assisted cataract surgery. To schedule an appointment with him, call 434-7505.
