EASTERN NIAGARA HEALTHLINES: An alcohol-safe holiday season

The holidays are here and this often means it’s time to celebrate the season with family, friends and co-workers. Whether you are attending a family dinner, holiday party or hosting relatives from out of town, being a responsible host is a very important job. Responsibilities can include planning the menu or catering, organizing entertainment and considering space arrangements for family. Perhaps your most important responsibility as a host for a party or gathering where alcohol is involved is to take steps to ensure your guests safety both during and after the celebration.
Facts about drinking and driving
According to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration ands the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration:
— Each year, approximately 250,000 persons are injured in crashes in which police reported that alcohol was present-an average of one person injured approximately every two minutes.
— More than 15,000 people are killed in alcohol-related crashes an average of one almost every half-hour. These deaths constituted almost 40% of 40,000-plus total traffic fatalities.
— In a recent survey, approximately 10.2% of 16- and 17-year-olds, 20.2% of 18- to 20-year-olds, and 28.2% of 21- to 25-year-olds reported driving under the influence of alcohol.
Alcohol-drug interactions
Alcohol intensifies the effect of some medications, such as sedatives or pain medicines. Some medications increase the effects of alcohol, causing dizziness, drowsiness, inability to control balance or walk property. Alcohol can exhaust enzymes needed to metabolize the medication, thereby increasing the level of the medication (New York State Office of Alcoholism and Substance Abuse Services, OASAS).
Tips for a safe holiday celebration
— Make sure to offer plenty of non-alcoholic beverages such as sparkling water, soft drinks, and bottled drinking water.
— Avoid making alcohol the main focus of social events. Entertain guests with music, dancing, games, food etc.
— Know what safe ride programs are in your area.
— If you take medications, prescription or over-the-counter, read the labels, directions, warnings and interaction precautions on labels and package inserts, and if you do not understand something ask your physician or pharmacist. Never take medications with alcoholic drinks.
The holidays are meant to be an enjoyable time for family and friends. That happiness can end very quickly if someone receives a DWI or a life is jeopardized because of the effects of alcohol. Have a happy holiday season without taking chances that can risk your life or someone else’s.
For more information, you may also consult the following web sites: www.nida.nih.gov; www.drugfree.org; www.samhsa.gov; www.drugabuse.gov; or www.oasas.state.ny.us.
Jennifer Burdo is the assistant director of Eastern Niagara Hospital's Reflections Recovery Center. Eastern Niagara Healthlines is a special feature by Eastern Niagara Health System’s community relations department. For more information, call 514-5505.
