EASTERN NIAGARA HEALTHLINES: An alcohol-safe holiday season

This year, the pandemic has brought many challenges to the holiday season. Usually, this time of year presents many opportunities to celebrate with family, friends, and co-workers. Family dinners and holiday parties are being limited, but people are still seeking ways to enjoy the season, perhaps in smaller social groups. With that in mind, it’s still important to be a responsible host.
Whether you are gathering with family or a small group of friends, one of the most important responsibilities as a host is to ensure your guests' safety during and after the celebration. Please keep the following in mind when serving or consuming alcohol during the holiday season or any time of year.
According to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration:
— Each year, approximately 250,000 persons are injured in crashes in which police reported that alcohol was present — an average of one person injured approximately every two minutes.
— More than 15,000 people are killed in alcohol-related crashes an average of one almost every half-hour. These deaths constituted almost 40% of about 40,000 total traffic fatalities.
— In a recent survey, approximately 10.2% of 16- and 17-years olds, 20.2% of 18- to 20-year olds, and 28.2% of 21- to 25-year olds reported driving under the influence of alcohol.
It’s also important to note that alcohol intensifies the effect of some medications, such as sedatives or pain medicines. Some medications increase the effects of alcohol, causing dizziness, drowsiness, inability to control balance or walk property. Alcohol can exhaust enzymes needed to metabolize the medication, thereby increasing the level of the medication (From the New York State Office of Alcoholism and Substance Abuse Services).
Here are some tips for a safe holiday season.
— Make sure to offer plenty of non-alcoholic beverages such as sparkling water, soft drinks, and bottled drinking water.
— Avoid making alcohol the main focus of social events.
— Know what safe ride programs (Uber, Lyft, etc.) are in your area.
— If you take medications: Read the prescription labels on the container and if you do not understand something ask your physician or pharmacist; read directions, warnings and interaction precautions printed on all medication labels and package inserts, even those on over the counter medications; and never take medications with alcoholic drinks.
There are numerous worries already presented by the COVID-19 pandemic and these challenges can escalate further if someone receives a DWI or a life is jeopardized because of the effects of alcohol. Have a happy holiday season without taking chances that can risk your life or someone else’s.
For more information, you may also consult these web sites:www.nida.nih.gov ; www.drugfree.org ; www.samhsa.gov ; www.drugabuse.gov. ; www.oasas.state.ny.us.
Jennifer Burdo is the director of Eastern Niagara Hospital's Reflections Recovery Center. Eastern Niagara Healthlines is a special feature by the Eastern Niagara Health System’s community relations department. For more information, call 716-514-5505.
