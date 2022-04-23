EASTERN NIAGARA HEALTHLINES: An easy decision to save lives

The month of April has been designated as National Donate Life Month. For many years, Eastern Niagara Hospital has partnered with the local organization ConnectLife, one of the leading procurement organizations in the United States and one of eight centers nationwide to house organ, tissue and eye procurement in one location. ConnectLife is a not-for-profit organization, serving the counties of Western New York and beyond. In addition to operating a blood bank for the region, this organization provides services for donor families, coordinates the donation process and increases knowledge regarding organ donations and transplantation.
Next week, April 24-April 30, has been designated as National Pediatric Transplant Week, with the focus being on children who need organ transplants. Currently in the United States more than 100,000 individuals are awaiting life-saving transplants and about 1,900 of them are children. Twenty-five percent of them are under the age of five. Unfortunately, an average of 18 patients die each day, simply because their donations were not available in time.
In addition to the need for organs, thousands of individuals of all ages are in need of tissue and cornea transplants. One cornea donation can restore the sight of up to two people. A tissue donation can help up to 75 people, including individuals who have suffered from severe burns, athletes who have torn ligaments, and military personnel who have been injured in combat.
A single donor can save or enhance the lives of multiple people. Organs that can be utilized include the heart, lungs, liver, kidneys, pancreas and intestines. One tissue donor can improve the lives of 50 people through the donation of eyes, bone, soft tissue, heart valves, veins and skin.
Here are some facts that may clear up some common misconceptions and inaccuracies about donations.
Any person can be a potential donor, regardless of age, race or medical history.
Most major religions in the country now support organ donation and view it as a final act of love and generosity toward others.
If you are sick or injured and admitted to the hospital, the number one priority will be to save your life. Organ, eye and tissue donation are only considered after you are deceased.
Those who are on a waiting list for a transplant are evaluated by the severity of the illness, time spent waiting, blood type and other medical factors, not financial or celebrity status.
An open casket funeral is possible for organ, eye and tissue donors. Through the entire donation process the body is treated with care, respect and dignity.
There is no cost to the donor or his/her family for organ or tissue donation.
If you have not already made the decision to be an organ donor and are interested in making this commitment, please consider it. Go to Connectlife.org for more information.
Carolyn Moore is the community relations director for the Eastern Niagara Health System. For more information, call 716-514-5502.
