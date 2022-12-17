By D. Michael Slate, M.D.
It’s back to reality when it comes to the typical respiratory illnesses that have been with us for decades. The silver lining of COVID-19, if that’s even possible, is that we escaped the ravages of the typical respiratory viruses for the past couple of years. Well, that reprieve is over. There is currently a surge of RSV, influenza and other respiratory infections leading to increased hospitalizations. Thousands of deaths annually are attributed to influenza, COVID-19 and RSV infections.
I’d like to take this opportunity to review some basic preventative measures that many of us were taught when we were kids and have spent the past two years mastering. As many of us already know, many of the respiratory infections are spread by contacting the infecting organism through close contact with infected individuals, aerosolized droplets coming into contact with your eyes, mouth or nose, or transferring the organisms from objects such as doorknobs to your eyes or mouth. With that knowledge, there are some simple, commonsense ways to help prevent the spread of these infections.
Let’s start with hand washing. This is an extremely powerful way to protect yourself and your loved ones. Simply wash your hands with soap and water for 20 seconds (sing “Happy Birthday” to help with the timing). If soap and water are unavailable, hand sanitizers are an excellent alternative.
Try to keep your hands away from your mouth and eyes throughout the day.
It’s always a good idea to keep your distance from others who may be exhibiting signs of a cold, including a cough and runny nose.
Although many of us are tired of this, mask wearing can cut your chances of inhaling infectious particles or spreading them when you are under the weather.
Coughing into your elbow and staying home when you’re under the weather will also help you from spreading any illness around.
These common sense and low cost preventive measures are very good at limiting spread of communicable diseases. However, one of the most powerful tools we have to prevent many of these diseases from infecting, sickening or even killing many of the most vulnerable among us is, of course, vaccination. Over the past several decades, many vaccines have been developed and are readily available. We should take full advantage of these vaccines to limit the morbidity and mortality of these and several other communicable diseases.
Here are some signs and symptoms to look out for since none of the preventive measures are foolproof. Many of the viruses have similar symptoms, including: a runny nose, coughing, fever (mostly below 101 degrees) and an overall tiredness or just feeling sick. These are mostly managed with rest, hydration, and over-the-counter cough and cold remedies.
Problems arise when the very young, the elderly, and immunosuppressed people are infected. These infections can lead to more serious and sometime life-threatening effects including severe cough with shortness of breath causing oxygen levels to be decreased, high fevers, and severe muscle aches and weakness. These are signs that a healthcare provider should be contacted. There are a few treatments available for several of the severe infections, but most of them require that they are instituted fairly early on in the disease (within three to five days from the onset of symptoms). So don’t wait. It’s better to check with your doctor early, so you don’t miss out on potential therapies.
So, remember to get vaccinated, wash your hands, cough into your elbow, and stay home when you are not feeling well.
If you are, unfortunately, infected with a respiratory disease that causes moderate to severe symptoms, please seek health care as soon as possible to take advantage of therapies that may be available to lessen symptoms and length of the disease.
Stay safe, check on your loved ones and any vulnerable people in your life, and have a wonderful winter.
Pathologist D. Michael Slate, MD, is the medical director for Eastern Niagara Hospital. Eastern Niagara Healthlines is a feature from ENH Community Relations. Direct questions to 716-514-5505.
