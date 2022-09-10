This week, children across our communities started a new school year. As we all hope for a year filled with less disruptions than most faced in 2021-2022, it’s important to review things we can control and steps we can take for a safer school year for children.
The National Safety Council recommends the following for children who walk to school:
Children should walk on the sidewalk and never walk out in front of a parked car.
Before crossing the street, children should be trained to stop and look left, right and left again to see if cars are coming
Parents should practice walking to school with children, remembering to cross streets at crosswalks when available and never walk while texting.
Children should never walk while using headphones.
Bike riders should:
Always wear a helmet that is fitted and secured properly.
Learn the rules of the road, riding single file, coming to a complete stop before crossing the street to walk the bike across.
Watch for opening car doors and other hazards.
Wear bright-colored clothing.
Children who ride a bus should:
Learn the proper way to get on and off the bus and line up 6 feet away from the curb as the bus approaches.
Wait for the bus to stop completely before standing.
Motor vehicle drivers should remember to:
Never block crosswalks.
Yield to pedestrians in crosswalks, and take extra care in school zones.
Never pass a vehicle stopped for pedestrians.
Never pass a bus loading or unloading children.
Finally, teen drivers are at greater risk. They are excited when they finally have the opportunity to drive to school, which can lead to distraction, particularly when friends are riding in the car as passengers. Parents should never hesitate to limit the number of passengers in their teen’s car and place restrictions on driving as needed. Reminders to your child each time they get behind the wheel may get tiresome, but they are important. Making the extra effort and taking the time to reiterate these tips can help prevent accidents and maybe even save lives.
Carolyn Moore, MS Ed, is the director of community relations for Eastern Niagara Hospital. Eastern Niagara Healthlines is a special feature by the Eastern Niagara Health System. For more information, call Moore at 716-514-5502.
