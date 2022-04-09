EASTERN NIAGARA HEALTHLINES: Be aware of Parkinson's disease

April has been designated as National Parkinson’s Disease Awareness Month. Parkinson's disease is a brain disorder that currently affects at least a half a million people in the United States. The disease belongs to a group of neurological conditions called movement disorders. About 60,000 Americans are diagnosed with Parkinson's disease each year. However, it's difficult to know exactly how many have it due to the difficulty in diagnosing the disease and the fact that people in the early stages of the disease often think their symptoms are due to normal aging and do not seek help from a doctor.
Both men and women can have Parkinson’s disease. However, the disease affects about 50% more men than women. There are currently no blood or laboratory tests to diagnose sporadic Parkinson's disease. Diagnosis is based on a person's medical history and a neurological examination, but the disease can be difficult to diagnose accurately. A doctor may need to observe the person for some time until it is clear that the symptoms are consistently present.
An estimated 15% to 25% of people with Parkinson's have a known relative with the disease. People with one or more close relatives who have Parkinson's have an increased risk of developing the disease themselves, but the total risk is still just 2% to 5% unless the family has a known gene mutation for the disease.
Parkinson's disease does not affect everyone the same way. Early symptoms are subtle and occur gradually. Friends or family members may be the first to notice changes. The average age of onset is 60 years and the risk increases with age. As the symptoms become more severe, people with the disorder may have difficulty walking, talking or completing other simple tasks. They also experience non-motor, or movement, symptoms including mental and behavioral changes, sleep problems, depression, memory difficulties and fatigue. The disease is both chronic and progressive, meaning its symptoms grow worse over time. It is not contagious.
The four primary symptoms of Parkinson's are tremor, rigidity, slowness of movement (bradykinesia) and impaired balance (postural instability).
Tremor often begins in a hand, although sometimes a foot or the jaw is affected first. It is most obvious when the hand is at rest or when a person is under stress. It usually disappears during sleep or improves with a deliberate movement.
Rigidity, or a resistance to movement, affects most people with Parkinson's. It becomes obvious when another person tries to move the individual's arm, such as during a neurological examination. The arm will move only in ratchet-like or short, jerky movements known as "cogwheel" rigidity.
Bradykinesia, or the slowing down and loss of spontaneous and automatic movement, is particularly frustrating because it may make simple tasks somewhat difficult. Activities once performed quickly and easily, such as washing or dressing, may take several hours.
Postural instability, or impaired balance, causes people with Parkinson's to fall easily. They also may develop a stooped posture with a bowed head and droopy shoulders.
Although there is no cure for Parkinson's disease, medicines can often provide dramatic relief from the symptoms. Scientists continue to work on finding better ways to treat the disease. Deep brain stimulation, or DBS, is a surgical procedure sometimes used to treat a variety of disabling disorders and it is becoming more commonly used to treat the debilitating symptoms of Parkinson’s disease.
In recent years, research on Parkinson's has advanced to the point that halting the progression of the disease, restoring lost function, and even preventing the disease are all considered realistic goals. While the goal of preventing Parkinson's disease may take years to achieve, researchers are making great progress in understanding and treating it.
Dr. Baljinder Singh is board certified in neurology, epilepsy and clinical neurophysiology. His office is located at 77 Elizabeth Drive, Lockport. For an appointment, call 716-566-9900. Eastern Niagara Healthlines is a special feature by Eastern Niagara Hospital. For more information, contact Carolyn Moore, director of community relations, at 716-514-5502.
