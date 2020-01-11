EASTERN NIAGARA HEALTHLINES: Blood donations save lives

January is National Blood Donor Month and the need for blood donations is as critical as ever. In order for the blood needs of each community to be met, hospitals rely on the ongoing support of donors.
According to America’s Blood Centers, each year approximately 4.5 million Americans will need a blood transfusion. This means that someone needs blood about every two seconds. Currently, 1 in 7 people entering a Western New York hospital will require a blood transfusion. Though this number may appear daunting, there is hope, as just one pint of donated blood can save up to three lives.
The need to donate is especially important for those with type O negative blood, as this blood type is universally accepted by all recipients.
According to America’s Blood Centers:
— There is no substitute for human blood.
— One unit of blood can be separated into several components: red blood cells, plasma, platelets and cryoprecipitate.
— Blood centers often run short of types O and B red blood cells.
— Thirteen tests (11 for infectious diseases) are performed on each unit of donated blood to ensure its safety.
— You cannot get AIDS or any other infectious disease by donating blood.
— The actual blood donation usually takes about 10 minutes.
— Only 350 to 450 ml of blood are taken, which gets replaced in the body within 24 hours.
— Giving blood will not decrease your strength.
— People may donate whole blood once every 56 days.
Every other month Eastern Niagara Hospital hosts a blood drive with ConnectLife (formerly UNYTS). According to ConnectLife, there are a few things that those wishing to donate blood can do to help ensure a successful donation:
— Eat three full meals the day before donating and make sure to eat breakfast and lunch the day of the drive.
— Get a good night’s sleep.
— Wear comfortable clothing, short sleeves are great.
— Drink more fluids than normal (2 to 3 8-ounce glasses) on the day you are donating.
Donating blood has no side effects, and is a crucial process to saving lives. Chances are that you or someone you know have had, or will have, a blood transfusion at some point. ConnectLife is a major supplier of blood donations for local hospitals and local patients. All blood collected at these donations stays in the Western New York region.
Help us celebrate National Blood Donor Month by making a resolution to give the gift of life, through a lifesaving blood donation.
Carolyn Moore, MS Ed, is the director of community relations for the Eastern Niagara Health System. Eastern Niagara Healthlines is a bi-weekly feature to the Union Sun & Journal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.