The month of October has been recognized as National Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Historically, each year in the United States, about 264,000 cases of breast cancer are diagnosed in women and about 2,400 in men. About 42,000 women and 500 men in the U.S. die each year from breast cancer. Many of these deaths could have been prevented through earlier detection of the disease.
Risks for the disease vary. The single greatest magnifier of the risk of contracting breast cancer is age. At age 25, a woman’s chances of being diagnosed with breast cancer are one in 19,608. At age 50, it increases to one in 50. At age 65, it moves to one in 24.
Other risk factors include:
Family history. Women whose close relatives (parents, brothers/sisters, children) have had breast cancer (especially at an early age) are more likely to get breast cancer.
Personal history. Women who have had cancer in one breast are more likely to develop it in the other breast or in remaining breast tissue. Women who have a history of certain types of benign (non-cancerous) tumors and cysts in their breast are more likely to develop breast cancer. Also women with dense breast tissue are at increased risk for the disease.
Genetics. Women with certain changes in breast cancer related genes (BRCA1 and BRCA2) are at higher risk for getting breast cancer. About 5% to 10% of breast cancers are believed to be due to genetic factors.
Hormone use. Long-term use of hormone replacement therapy (estrogen and progesterone combined) increases the risk of developing breast cancer. However, women who have not used hormone replacement therapy in the past 10 years may not be at increased risk. Hormonal factors, such as early onset of menstrual periods, also increase risk.
Not breastfeeding. Women who choose not to breastfeed have an increased chance of developing breast cancer.
Personal behaviors. Some personal behaviors have been shown to increase risk for getting breast cancer. These include excessive alcohol, not getting enough exercise and obesity after menopause.
Ionizing radiation. Exposure to high levels of ionizing radiation to the chest area early in life is a risk factor.
Despite any risk factors, the key to survival is early detection. All women should perform monthly breast exams, in addition to yearly clinical breast exams. Mammograms should be prescribed by physicians on a schedule that correlates with age and risk factors.
A mammogram is an X-ray of the breast. Modern mammogram equipment designed for breast X-rays uses very low levels of radiation, usually about a 0.1 to 0.2 rad dose per X-ray (a rad is a measure of radiation dose). Many people are concerned about the exposure to X-rays, but the level of radiation used in modern mammograms does not significantly increase the risk for breast cancer.
According to the National Cancer Institute, mammograms can detect between 85% and 90% of breast cancers. Mammography can also find cancers up to two years before they can be felt, which means at a very early stage, when the cancer is most curable.
Don’t hesitate; schedule a mammogram today at Eastern Niagara Hospital’s Imaging Center, 5985 S. Transit Road, with state-of-the-art 3D mammography equipment. Call 716-514-5624.
Rachel Napoleon is the manager of radiology services for Eastern Niagara Hospital and the ENH Imaging Center. Eastern Niagara Healthlines is a bi-weekly feature from ENH’s community relations department. For more information call 716-514-5502.
