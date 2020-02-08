You are not alone.
That’s the first impression patients should be given when they walk into a cardiac rehabilitation department. One of the biggest benefits of a cardiac rehab program is people see other people just like themselves. They are exercising, socializing and learning how to manage their heart disease. Patients experience less anxiety and they learn to relax. The trained staff watches over each patient, helping him/her get back on their feet and feeling better than ever.
American Heart Month (February) and National Cardiac Rehab Week, designated February 9-16, are great opportunities to focus on the importance of cardiac rehabilitation. More than 28 million Americans have been diagnosed with heart disease. Cardiac rehab can help.
Each program gives guidance and structure to help particiopants develop the necessary skills to face their new reality. Cardiac rehab is designed for patients with conditions or history including: cardiac bypass surgery, cardiac stents, congestive heart failure, aortic or mitral valve repair/replacement, myocardial infarction and heart transplant.
The foundation of cardiac rehab programs is physical activity. Eastern Niagara Hospital's cardiac rehab program is designed to help each patient individually. The physicians, nurses and other professional staff work with each patient to come up with an exercise program that fits his or her specific limitations. The cardiac staff is also trained to educate patients about risk factors (smoking, diet, high blood pressure, diabetes, high cholesterol), nutrition, medications, stress, heart anatomy and understanding family history.
Cardiac rehab takes place in a group setting. Patients are monitored while exercising. Prior to starting a cardiac rehab program, each patient’s history is reviewed in detail and a baseline stress test is conducted. Program frequency is generally three times a week for 12 weeks. This first 12 weeks is referred to as Phase II. ENH also offers a Phase III maintenance program. Patients can continue to exercise here for life and many in the community have made that commitment.
American Heart Month is a great time to learn how to stay “heart healthy.” ENH is here to help mend “broken” hearts and teach people that with effort and guidance you can not only survive but thrive. Please call ENH’s cardiac rehabilitation department at 514-5654 for further details.
Dr. Suresh Sofat specializes in internal medicine and cardiology at 64 Davison Court in Lockport. Jackie Ventry is a technician in ENH's cardiac services department. Eastern Niagara Healthlines is a recurring feature by associates of Eastern Niagara Health System.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.