EASTERN NIAGARA HEALTHLINES: Cataract removal options

The month of June has been designated National Cataract Awareness Month. A cataract is the clouding of the eye’s lens. The exact cause of cataracts is still uncertain, but cataracts seem to form as we age. Other factors include exposure to ultraviolet lights, cigarette smoking, alcohol and eating habits.
There are several types of cataracts: Age-related cataracts, which occur when protein clusters in the lens and causes cloudiness or from the discoloration of the lens due to aging; secondary cataracts, which form after surgery from other eye disease like glaucoma or diabetic retinopathy; traumatic cataracts, which form after an eye injury; congenital cataracts, which are present at birth due to birth defects, diseases or other problems; and radiation cataracts, which forms after major exposure to radiation.
Some warning signs of cataracts may include blurry vision or glare from car headlights, especially at night. Sunlight or indoor overhead lighting may seem too bright or cause glare. You may notice that bright colors appear dulled. Sometime cataracts can cause double vision and you may actually find that you are frequently changing contact or eyeglasses prescriptions.
These symptoms might also be signs of other eye related problems, so it is best to get checked by your ophthalmologist. An ophthalmologist is a medical doctor who has been trained to perform both surgical and non-invasive procedures. An optometrist has been trained to perform non-invasive procedures, such as eye exams and fittings for glasses and contacts.
The only effective treatment for cataracts is to have them surgically removed. Modern cataract surgery is one of the most frequently performed surgical procedures in the Untied States. When performed by an ophthalmologist with experience in cataract and lens implantation surgery, it is one of the most successful surgeries that you can experience.
Cataract surgery usually requires the replacement of the natural lens with an intraocular lens. The single vision lens implant is designed to improve your functional vision. This means you will see better in varying light conditions. It is one thing to read 20/20 at your doctor’s office with ideal light contrast, but these lenses improve your vision in less than ideal conditions such as rain, fog, twilight, et cetera. In a simulated night driving study the single vision lens provides an additional 45 feet of identification distance at 55 mph when compared to the other traditional intraocular lens. This lens also blocks UV light while allowing full transmission of the visible light spectrum.
Another type of lens is the multi-focal implant. This lens improves your vision at a variety of distances. It allows most people to see well anywhere, be it near, mid-distance or far away. It is divided into five different zones with each zone designed for different light and focal distances. Some zones have been designed to offer greater low light / distance vision support during night driving. With this type of lens implant, many people no longer need to wear glasses. There is an adjustment period as your brain “learns” to see out of a multi-focal lens. Of course, results depend on the overall health of your eyes.
Today, patients also have the choice of the new and latest advancement in a tri-focal lens from PanOptix. This unique state-of-the-art lens is now available in a toric option, which helps to correct astigmatism in many patients. Astigmatism is a common imperfection in the curvature of the eye that causes blurred distance and near vision. Astigmatism occurs when either the front surface of the eye (cornea) or the lens, inside the eye, has mismatched curves. The new toric lenses help to sharpen vision and clear the distortion caused by astigmatism.
In conclusion, there are many options available for lens implants today. The most important advice is to take the first step and see an ophthalmologist for an eye exam. Cataracts and other eye disorders generally occur gradually and may not be noticed right away. Routine eye exams on an annual basis will detect any abnormalities. Your ophthalmologist is trained to detect these problems in the earliest stages.
In my practice when surgery is required, I follow the patient through the entire process, pre-op, surgery and post-op, in order to provide a continuum of care and help my patients feel more at ease. If you have any questions, feel free to contact my office at 434-7505.
Charles Fetterman, M.D., is a board certified ophthalmologist with an office at 70 Professional Parkway, Lockport. Surgical procedures are performed at Niagara Regional Surgery Center on South Transit Road. Healthlines is a bi-weekly feature from Eastern Niagara Hospital’s community relations department. For more information, call 514-5505.
