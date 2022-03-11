EASTERN NIAGARA HEALTHLINES: Celebrating women in health care

The month of March has been designated International Women’s Month. During this month, it’s important to note the vital, as well as historic, roles that women have held in the health care field for centuries.
Going back hundreds of years, the trend originated when women began serving as nurses, caregivers and support staff during times of war. From the Revolutionary and Civil wars through World War II, men were traditionally off fighting in the war, while the women were left behind to care for the sick and wounded. Sometimes they followed the soldiers behind the battle lines, ready to do their parts in some very challenging circumstances, with little training and experience. Their services were invaluable.
As conflicts raged, prior to women being permitted to join the armed forces when President Truman signed the Women's Armed Services Integration Act into law, the trend continued, and the need for health care workers escalated. Training, degree programs and various health care certifications have kept pace with the demands over the years, leading to the medical field being one of the leading professions of the 21st century.
Women continue to dominate the health care field at present. While more men are now seeking careers in this industry, recent statistics from the U.S. Department of Labor indicate that 77% of health care jobs in the country are held by women. The data is similar throughout the world.
While hospitals today are striving to create a more diverse workforce, the important roles that women have played over the years in the medical field are clearly recognized and appreciated. Health care systems across the world would not be what they are today without the dedication and support of numerous women. This month, as we celebrate International Women’s Month, be sure to extend your appreciation to the women you know who work in this challenging field.
Furthermore, encourage both the men and women in your life to consider a career in medicine. Jobs in the health care industry have good pay and benefits and are projected to grow 16% from 2020 to 2030, much faster than the average for all occupations, adding about 2.6 million new jobs. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics states that health care occupations are projected to add more jobs than any other occupational sector.
Support roles in the health care industry are also in need of filling. Dietary workers, supply services, diagnostic technicians, health information, environmental services, maintenance, clerical professionals and numerous others are vital to the day to day operations of each health care facility.
Eastern Niagara Hospital will welcome all individuals seeking employment at the hospital at its upcoming Job Expo on March 22nd from 1 to 6 p.m. in the hospital cafeteria. On-site interviews and offers are planned for various areas. Consider making a difference right in your own community.
Carolyn Moore, MS Ed, is the director of community relations for Eastern Niagara Hospital. Eastern Niagara Healthlines is a special feature by the community relations department. For more information, call 716-514-5505.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.