The month of August has been designated as Children’s Eye Health and Safety Month in an effort to help raise awareness about the importance of monitoring your child’s vision and eye health as children get ready to head back to school. Healthy vision contributes to each child’s school readiness, ability to learn, overall physical and mental development, as well as the ability to reach motor developmental milestones. Regular vision screening and eye care should be essential components of your family’s routine health care practices.
Your child’s eyesight and visual development go through numerous developmental changes beginning at birth. While these developments occur at different paces for every child, it’s important to monitor these steps to make sure your child’s eye health is on target. There are several things you can do to assist:
Provide your child with a nutritious, well-balanced diet. Vitamins A, C and E are very beneficial to eye health, along with zinc, lutein and omega-3 fatty acids. Include fruits, plenty of leafy green vegetables, fish, and proteins such as eggs and nuts in your child’s diet. Strive to prevent obesity and hypertension, which have been linked to eye diseases.
Make sure your child wears protective eye gear. The majority of pediatric eye injuries can be prevented. Make sure your child is equipped with protective eyewear when playing active sports. Don’t permit them to play in hazardous areas.
Limit use of digital screens. In the past year, digital learning has become much more common. Computer screens, tablets and mobile phones are much more present in the lives of children. Be sure to keep screens 18 to 24 inches from your child’s eyes, and encourage your child to follow the 20-20-20 rule, which is to look up from the screen every 20 minutes and look at something at least 20 feet away for 20 seconds. While recent studies have shown that blue light from digital devices is not dangerous to the eyes, the continuous viewing of these screens up close can cause digital eye strain. This is a condition which can cause blurred vision or dry, irritated eyes, as well as issues with focusing.
Always look for warning signs that can indicate your child may potentially have a vision problem. If you see your child squinting, tilting his/her head, holding objects close to the eyes, rubbing his/her eyes, experiencing frequent headaches, having a disinterest in reading or viewing distant objects or being sensitive to light, seek medical attention by making an appointment for an exam with an ophthalmologist. Your eye doctor will be able to recommend the best course of action to take if any issues with vision development are occurring.
Good vision is essential for students of all ages to reach their full academic potential. Sometimes when children have difficulty in school (learning to read, understanding math problems, seeing the blackboard etc.) it may be caused by vision problems.
Proper vision is more than just the ability to see clearly or having 20/20 eyesight. It also includes the ability to understand and respond to what is seen. There are many basic visual skills beyond seeing clearly.
These skills are also important to support academic success:
— Visual acuity, the ability to see clearly in the distance. This is necessary for viewing the chalkboard, at intermediate distances for computers, as well as close for reading a book.
— Eye focusing, the ability to quickly and accurately maintain clear vision as the distance from objects change, such as when looking from the chalkboard to a paper on the desk and back.
— Eye tracking, the ability to keep eyes on a target when looking from one object to another, moving eyes along a printed page or following a moving object like a thrown ball.
— Eye teaming, the ability to coordinate, using both eyes together when moving along a printed page. It’s essential for judging distances and seeing depth for classwork and sports.
— Eye-hand coordination, the ability to use visual information to monitor and direct the hands when drawing a picture or trying to hit a ball.
— Visual perception, the ability to organize images on a printed page into letters, words and ideas and to understand and remember what is read.
Other visual perceptual skills include recognition (the ability to tell the difference between a “B” and a “D”), retention (remembering details of what was read) and comprehension. When any of these skills are diminished, children have to work much harder to learn effectively.
Vision changes can often occur rapidly, without you or your child even noticing. The earlier a vision problem is detected and treated, the more likely treatment will be successful. When needed, a doctor can prescribe treatment including eyeglasses, contact lenses, and/or vision therapy to correct vision problems. The first, and most important steps, are to seek help when needed and schedule regular vision exams for your child — as well as the entire family.
Charles J. Fetterman, MD, is a board certified ophthalmologist with an office at 70 Professional Parkway, Lockport. Fetterman performs surgical procedures at the Niagara Regional Surgery Center on South Transit Road. Healthlines is a biweekly feature from Eastern Niagara Hospital’s community relations department. For more information call 514-5505.
