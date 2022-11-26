Minor illnesses or injuries can occur at any time. So how do you know when you should go to the ER, or if an urgent care or express care clinic can meet your needs? Knowing the different levels of medical care will help you to feel more prepared should an emergency or injury occur, or symptoms of an illness arise. An ER, or emergency room, is staffed 24/7 by physicians and nurses specializing in emergency care for patients of all ages. An urgent or express care clinic offers treatment by medical care providers for patients of all ages experiencing a range of illnesses and minor injuries.
• • •
If you or a loved one is experiencing any of the following, don’t wait, head directly to the nearest ER or call 911:
— Shortness of breath or trouble breathing
— Chest pain, left arm pain or left jaw pain
— Serious burns and cuts that won’t stop bleeding
— Seizures
— Severe allergic reaction such as swelling of the lips, or difficulty swallowing or breathing
— Stroke symptoms, including slurred speech, sudden numbness or weakness in any area of the body, facial droop, or loss of balance or vision
— A change in mental status such as confusion or disorientation
— Loss of consciousness, fainting or sudden persistent dizziness
— Multiple injuries or a possible broken bone in areas like the ribs, skull, face or pelvis
— If you’re pregnant and have vaginal bleeding or pelvic or abdominal pain or cramping, fever or chills or sudden vision changes coupled with a severe headache
— Sudden severe headache
— Head or eye injury
— Intense, localized abdominal pain
— Coughing or vomiting up blood
— Any high fever in infants or young children
— Inhaled smoke or poisonous fumes
• • •
For non-emergent care, an urgent or express care clinic can meet your family’s needs for the following:
— Fevers and colds
— Vomiting and nausea
— Diarrhea
— Dehydration
— Strains or simple bone breaks
— Minor cuts
— Mild asthma attacks
— Painful urination
— Minor eye disorders
— Sore throat
— Symptoms of an ear infection or sinus infection
— Poison Ivy or other rashes (not accompanied by a fever)
— Insect or animal bites
Urgent or express care clinics are becoming a more popular alternative to the ER for non-emergency situations as they will almost always have less of a wait time than the ER, are usually less expensive than an ER visit, and they provide the same quality of care for minor illnesses and injuries.
Maralyn Militello is chief nursing officer for Eastern Niagara Hospital. Eastern Niagara Healthlines is a bi-weekly feature from ENH’s community relations department. Questions may be directed to 716-514-5505.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.