As February, Healthy Heart Month, draws to a close, it’s important to discuss a type of heart disease that is a chronic progressive condition. Congestive heart failure may progress rapidly or it can remain stable for some time before becoming very critical and severe.
Congestive heart failure occurs when the heart is unable to pump enough blood to meet the needs of the body. This may occur when the heart muscle has been weakened or when there is a defect in the heart that prevents blood from getting out into circulation. When the heart does not circulate blood normally the body’s organs and tissue are affected.
Some of the most common causes of congestive heart failure include coronary artery disease, high blood pressure, alcohol abuse, disorders of the heart valves, viral infections, thyroid disorders and other less common conditions. Primary risk factors include uncontrolled high blood pressure, diabetes, smoking, high cholesterol and family history.
The signs and symptoms of congestive heart disease vary, but the first to note include shortness of breath, chest pain and swelling/fluid retention.
Physicians diagnose congestive heart failure during history and physical examinations. Congestive heart failure can also result in a medical emergency, particularly if the heart acutely decompensates and the patient has difficulty breathing. Common tests that are utilized to diagnose the condition include chest X-ray, echocardiography, EKG and blood counts. Other tests may also be considered, depending on the clinical situation.
Once the patient has been diagnosed with congestive heart failure, the goal for treatment is to have the heart beat more efficiently in order to meet the energy needs of the body. Specific treatment will depend upon the underlying cause of the heart failure. Treatment may involve decreasing fluid within the body so that the heart does not have to work as hard to circulate blood through the blood vessels. Fluid restrictions and a decrease in salt intake may also be recommended.
Medications such as ACE inhibitors, ARBs, beta blockers, diuretics and nitrates are also available that can help make the heart pump more efficiently, increase cardiac output and increase ejection fraction, as well as improve long-term survival.
Additionally, physicians often recommend weight loss (if the patient is overweight), exercise, blood pressure and cholesterol control. It’s also important for patients to quit smoking if they are smokers.
Those patients who are in later stages of congestive heart failure may require more aggressive treatment, such as a ventricular assist device (an implanted pump that helps increase the heart's ability to squeeze) or even heart transplantation.
With the availability of new and more progressive drugs to slow the progression of disease, the prognosis in congestive heart failure is generally more favorable than it was a decade ago. In some cases, especially when the heart muscle dysfunction has recently developed, a significant spontaneous improvement is not uncommon, even to the point where heart function becomes normal.
The most important advice is to prevent the onset and development of congestive heart failure by controlling risk factors. Lifelong management of blood pressure, diabetes prevention, smoking cessation, limited alcohol intake, practicing a heart healthy diet and exercising always go a long way to keep the heart healthy and prevent illness.
Suresh Sofat, MD, specializes in internal medicine and cardiology at 64 Davison Court, Lockport. Eastern Niagara Healthlines is a special feature by the Eastern Niagara Health System.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.