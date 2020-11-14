EASTERN NIAGARA HEALTHLINES: Dementia: Questions and concerns

In recent years, we have heard a lot of talk about dementia and how it affects patients and families. I think everyone is familiar with the term “dementia” and certainly most have heard of Alzheimer’s type dementia; but, there are some aspects of dementia that can cause fear.
Lots of people, as we get older, find themselves not being able to remember where they left the car keys, what they had for dinner last night or even the name of their neighbor whom they’ve known for years. Often, we jokingly refer to it as a “senior moment” or suffering from “Sometimer’s disease.”
Well, here’s the harsh truth for all of us: Getting older actually refers to the period of time when we enter our thirties, not our sixties. Our peak intellect, unfortunately, is in our twenties. So, forgetting someone’s name or where you left your keys is not necessarily a sign of dementia. It may very well be just another day in a normal life. Forgetting where you left your car may be another thing.
Dementia is a general term for a group of brain disorders that cause memory problems and make it difficult to think clearly. Symptoms start very mildly and can include forgetfulness, confusion, trouble finding words and difficulty reasoning. It can progress to bouts of anger and aggression, hallucinations and the inability to perform everyday tasks.
There are many different causes of dementia but they all pretty much run the same clinical course. The most common causes are Alzheimer’s, vascular (trouble with your blood vessels), and Parkinson’s. How do we figure it out? It starts with seeing your healthcare provider and taking some simple tests in the office. Not everyone needs a brain scan. That's because the tests that are most useful are the ones that look at how you answer questions and do certain tasks. Even so, your provider might want to do a brain scan (either CT or MRI) to make sure that your symptoms are not caused by a problem unrelated to dementia.
If you have early dementia, is there hope? That depends on what kind of dementia you have. If you have Alzheimer’s disease, there are medicines that might help you to some extent. If you have vascular dementia, your provider will focus on keeping your blood pressure and cholesterol as close to normal as possible. Doing that can help reduce further damage to the brain.
Sadly, there really aren't good treatments for most types of dementia. But doctors can sometimes treat troubling symptoms that come with dementia, such as depression or anxiety.
One of the most important things about dementia is to be safe. If you know someone with dementia, they might not be aware of how much their condition affects them. You need to get them to trust you, their family and friends to be able to tell them or you if you’re the one with the diagnosis when it is no longer safe to drive, cook, or do other things that could be dangerous.
Presently there is no proven way to prevent dementia. You can minimize your risk by maintaining a good healthy diet, seeing your healthcare provider for monitoring of your blood pressure and diabetes, and staying active. It’s important to maintain a good level of both physical and mental activity. Exercise your brain with things like crossword puzzles, Sudoku or other brain teaser games. Social interactions are very important. Senior centers are great places to accomplish this.
It is important to understand that dementia in the early phase is very scary and difficult for the person who’s developed it. In the later phases, the burden of this disease falls on the families and friends who have to take care of their loved one. Often times, there are tremendous feelings of guilt or obligation, which can be detrimental to those taking care of their loved one.
You don’t need to go through it alone, there are lots of resources that can help guide you through this difficult time. Start with your healthcare provider, having an open discussion with them and asking for help. You may also call Eastern Niagara Hospital’s community relations department or senior organizations for a list of more local resources in your region.
Colin J. McMahon, MD, CPE of DMP Medicine, is the chief of Eastern Niagara Hospital's hospitalist program. Eastern Niagara Healthlines is a special feature produced by the Eastern Niagara Health System.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.