EASTERN NIAGARA HEALTHLINES: Early detection of breast cancer

Across the United States, October is recognized as National Breast Cancer Awareness Month. In the state of New York, the Department of Health reports that each year more than 16,000 women are diagnosed with breast cancer. Additionally, more than 2,500 women in the state succumb from the disease each year. The need for early detection is as great as ever.
The risk of contracting breast cancer escalates with age, particularly for those women over the age of 50. Breast cancer can occur in men, although the incidence is much more infrequent.
Other risk factors include:
— Family history. Women whose close relatives (parents, siblings, children) have had breast cancer, especially at an early age, are more likely to get breast cancer.
— Genetics. Women with certain changes in breast cancer-related genes (BRCA1 and BRCA2) are at higher risk for getting breast cancer. About 5% to 10% of breast cancers are believed to be due to genetic factors.
— Personal history. Women who have had cancer in one breast are more likely to develop it in the other breast or in remaining breast tissue. Women who have a history of certain types of benign (non-cancerous) tumors and cysts in their breast are more likely to develop breast cancer. Also, women with dense breast tissue are at increased risk for the disease.
— Hormonal factors. Women who start their menstrual periods at a young age, start menopause at a late age, have their first child later in life, or have not had full-term pregnancies may have an increased risk of developing breast cancer.
— Not breastfeeding. Not breastfeeding increases a woman's chance of developing breast cancer.
— Hormone use. Long-term use of hormone replacement therapy (estrogen and progesterone combined) increases the risk of developing breast cancer. However, women who have not used hormone replacement therapy in the past 10 years may not be at increased risk.
— Personal behaviors. Some personal behaviors have been shown to increase risk for getting breast cancer. These include excessive alcohol use and not getting enough exercise. Also, being overweight or obese increases the risk of breast cancer after menopause.
— Ionizing radiation. Exposure to high levels of ionizing radiation to the chest area early in life, such as radiation therapy for Hodgkin lymphoma, increases the risk of developing breast cancer.
Despite any risk factors, the best choice for staying healthy is to take every precaution in order to detect issues at the earliest of stages. All women should perform monthly breast exams, in addition to yearly clinical breast exams. Mammograms should be prescribed by physicians on a schedule that correlates with age and risk factors.
A mammogram is an X-ray of the breast. Modern mammogram equipment designed for breast X-rays uses very low levels of radiation, usually about a 0.1 to 0.2 rad dose per X-ray (a rad is a measure of radiation dose). Many people are concerned about the exposure to X-rays, but the level of radiation used in modern mammograms does not significantly increase the risk for breast cancer.
According to the National Cancer Institute, mammograms can detect up to 98% of breast cancers. Mammography can also find cancers up to two years before they can be felt, which means at a very early stage, when the cancer is most curable.
Don’t hesitate. In conjunction with Breast Cancer Awareness Month, take the first step and call to schedule a mammogram with Eastern Niagara Hospital’s state-of-the-art 3D mammography equipment, which is accredited by the American College of Radiology and located at 5985 S. Transit Road in Lockport. Call 514-5624 to schedule your appointment and invite a friend to go with you!
Maralyn Militello, MPA, BSN, RN, CPHQ, NEA-BC, is the senior director of nursing for Eastern Niagara Hospital. Eastern Niagara Healthlines is a bi-weekly feature from ENH’s community relations department. Questions may be directed to 514-5505.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.