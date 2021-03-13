EASTERN NIAGARA HEALTHLINES: Epilepsy awareness

March is National Epilepsy Awareness Month. March 26th has also been designated as Epilepsy Awareness Day and the public is encouraged to wear purple on this date as a symbol of promoting greater awareness of the disease.
Epilepsy is a relatively common medical disorder, affecting approximately 3.4 million people nationwide. It is best defined as a group of recurrent disorders characterized by frequent seizures, abnormal movement or activity due to electrical activity in the brain. There are many different types of epilepsy, in addition to the many treatments available. Patients experiencing symptoms related to epilepsy should first have an MRI to rule out other factors, such as tumors, congenital abnormalities or other structural causes.
Idiopathic general epilepsy typically appears during childhood or adolescence, usually in conjunction with a family history of epilepsy. No abnormalities of the brain or spinal cord are identified with idiopathic general epilepsy. Intelligence levels, neurological examinations and brain scans are typically normal in people diagnosed with this type.
An electroencephalogram (EEG) may demonstrate electric discharges affecting the entire brain in idiopathic general epilepsy. Patients with this form of epilepsy usually experience myoclonic seizures (jerking of the extremities for a short period of time), absence seizures (staring spells) and generalized tonic-clonic seizures (grand mal seizures).
Idiopathic partial epilepsy usually begins in childhood and is considered one of the mildest types of epilepsy. Also known as benign focal epilepsy of childhood (BFEC), it is never diagnosed in adults and is almost always outgrown by puberty. The seizures typically occur during sleep and are usually simple partial motor seizures. Patients with BFEC exhibit specific EEG brain wave patterns.
Symptomatic generalized epilepsy is caused by widespread brain damage, brain diseases or brain infections. Multiple types of seizures that can be difficult to control are common in these patients. Symptomatic partial epilepsy is the most common type diagnosed in adults. It occurs in a localized area of the brain and is caused by strokes, brain abnormalities, tumors, scarring of brain tissue, trauma, cysts or infections. Because it is localized, this type of epilepsy may be treated with surgery.
The most common treatment for epilepsy is medication. There are only minor differences between epilepsy drugs, and one is usually selected based upon side effects or other illnesses. As with most drugs, medications that treat epilepsy have a variety of side effects. There are common or predictable side effects that are generic to all drugs, in addition to idiosyncratic or unique side effects such as skin rashes, liver problems, gum swelling or hair loss. Some medications can cause osteoporosis; therefore, patients should have bone densitometry tests and take vitamin D and Calcium on a regular basis.
If two or three medications have not been successful for a patient, surgery may be recommended. Of the 30% of patients whose epilepsy cannot be controlled by medication, about one-third of these patients are candidates for surgery. A comprehensive examination is always necessary to determine if surgery is the best option for a patient.
During surgery, the part of the brain controlling the seizures is removed. In some patients, this procedure will cure epilepsy; in others, it only decreases the symptoms.
Alternative treatments for epilepsy include the ketogenic diet and the stimulation of the vagus nerve. The ketogenic diet is most commonly used in children who have not responded to medical treatment. The diet is typically started in the hospital and then continued at home if it is found to be effective. However, it may be difficult to follow and requires careful planning.
Minor surgery for epilepsy involves the placement of a stimulator the size of a silver dollar in the chest (similar to a pacemaker) to stimulate the vagus nerve. This treatment is usually about as effective as medication, decreasing the number of seizures but rarely eliminating all of them.
If you, or a loved one, have epilepsy, please consult your physician to discuss the best treatment plan available.
Dr. Baljinder Singh is Board Certified in Neurology, Epilepsy and Clinical Neurophysiology. His office is at 170 Professional Parkway, Lockport. Eastern Niagara Healthlines is a special feature by Eastern Niagara Hospital. For more information, call Carolyn Moore, director of community relations, at 514-5502.
