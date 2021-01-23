EASTERN NIAGARA HEALTHLINES: Facts about Covid vaccines

The FDA has issued an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for COVID-19 vaccinations. An EUA is an expedited FDA approval process utilized in public health emergencies. Since the pandemic, EUAs have been issued for vaccinations as well as drugs. This helps expedite care to the patients who need it most. Here are some quick facts about Covid vaccines.
— There are two manufacturers of COVID-19 vaccine currently available. Both require two doses. The Pfizer vaccine requires a second dose after 21 days. The Moderna vaccine requires a second dose after 28 days.
— It is important to receive the second dose of vaccine to ensure you are receiving the full potential benefit.
— The vaccines do not contain the COVID-19 virus. They are made of mRNA. The mRNA teaches our body to make proteins which trigger an appropriate immune response to the COVID-19 virus. This means that your body will have the tools it needs to effectively fight off the virus when exposed.
— Receiving the vaccine will not make you test positive on a viral test.
— Even if you have had COVID-19 in the past, it is recommended by the CDC to still get vaccinated. Researchers are still unsure how long a person has natural immunity to the virus after recovering from the illness.
— Side effects from the vaccine include local injection site reactions (sore arm, swelling), tiredness, headache and fever. Since the vaccines do not contain the live virus, the vaccine cannot give you a COVID-19 infection. The side effects listed are signs that your body is forming the necessary immune response to the vaccine.
As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to evolve, health care professionals are grateful for the science and expertise contributed across the globe in the development of all vaccines.
Kaitlyn Reinhardt, PharmaD, is the director of pharmacy for Eastern Niagara Hospital. Eastern Niagara Healthlines is a special feature by the Eastern Niagara Health System. For additional information, call ENHS Community Relations at 514-5505.
