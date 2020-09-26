EASTERN NIAGARA HEALTHLINES: Facts about the flu vaccine

Why should I take the flu vaccine?
According to the Centers for Disease Control, getting a flu vaccine is more important than ever during the 2020-2021 flu season in order to protect yourself and the people around you from flu. It also will help reduce the strain on healthcare systems responding to the COVID-19 pandemic, since we expect that both viruses will be circulating this fall and winter.
Influenza is a potentially serious disease that can lead to hospitalization and sometimes death. There were 157,758 documented cases of flu thru April 11 for the 2019-2020 flu season in New York state.
Influenza viruses are spread mainly by droplets from people with the flu when they cough, sneeze or talk. They can land in the mouths or noses of people who are up to about six feet away or possibly inhaled into the lungs. Most healthy adults may be able to infect others beginning one day before symptoms develop and up to five to seven days after becoming sick. Children may pass the virus for longer.
The CDC recommends getting the flu shot for the following reasons:
— It can help keep you from getting sick with the flu. You could get flu from patients and coworkers who are sick with it.
— It can reduce the risk of flu-associated hospitalizations for children, working adults and older adults.
— It is an important preventative tool for people with chronic health conditions such as diabetes, heart disease and chronic lung disease to help decrease hospitalizations.
— It can significantly reduce a child’s risk of dying from the flu.
— It has been shown in several studies to reduce severity of illness in people who get vaccinated but still get sick. A 2018 study showed that among adults hospitalized with flu, vaccinated patients were 59% less likely to be admitted to the ICU and spent an average of four fewer days in the hospital than those who were not vaccinated.
Getting vaccinated yourself may also protect the people around you, including those who are more vulnerable to serious illness, like babies, young children, older people and those people who have certain chronic health conditions.
Vaccine clinics are available from many physicians and at any pharmacy. Let’s all do our part to protect ourselves, our families and the patients that we serve!
Laurie Haight, RN, is Eastern Niagara Hospital’s infection control coordinator and quality assurance/risk management director. Eastern Niagara Healthlines is a special feature by the Eastern Niagara Health System.
