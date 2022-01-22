EASTERN NIAGARA HEALTHLINES: Glaucoma awareness and treatment options

The month of January has been designated National Glaucoma Awareness Month. Glaucoma is a disease that causes damage to the optic nerve in the eye. It is one of the leading causes of blindness in individuals over 60 years of age. The good news is, when treated early, ophthalmologists can often slow the effects of this disease in order to prevent blindness.
There are various different types of glaucoma. Open-angle is the most common type, accounting for approximately 90% of all cases. This type of glaucoma occurs when the drainage canals in the eye become clogged, increasing pressure in the eye. The term “open angle” refers to the fact that the angle where the iris meets the cornea is as wide and open as it should be. Glaucoma generally develops slowly and it is a lifelong condition. Usually those afflicted do not notice the symptoms at first. Some people are at higher risk of getting the disease if their optic nerves are more sensitive to normal eye pressure.
Closed-angle glaucoma is another, less common type of the disease that results in the closing of the angle between the iris and the cornea. This form of the disease is caused by a blockage in the drainage canals, followed by a sudden rise in intraocular pressure. Closed-angle glaucoma usually develops very quickly and has symptoms/damage that are generally very noticeable. These symptoms include sudden blurred vision, severe eye pain, headaches, nausea, and viewing halos or rainbow-colored rings around lights. Patients experiencing these symptoms should seek immediate medical attention.
Other less common forms of glaucoma include low-tension or normal pressure glaucoma, where the optic nerve is damaged even though the pressure in the eye does not reach a high level. Congenital glaucoma can occur in babies, due to incorrect/incomplete development of the drainage canals in the eye. The condition is rare, but may be hereditary. Children can often be treated with medication or microsurgery to correct the defects.
The damage caused from glaucoma cannot be reversed. However, medication and/or surgical procedures can often be utilized to prevent further damage in the eye. Initially, the disease may be controlled with eyedrop medication that helps to lower eye pressure. Some medications reduce the amount of aqueous fluid produced by the eye. Other types reduce pressure by increasing the flow of fluid through the drainage angle. Ophthalmologists will routinely monitor patient progress once a medication is prescribed, in addition to checking for any abnormal side effects.
Laser surgery is another treatment option your ophthalmologist may recommend. There are two types of laser procedures, trabeculoplasty and iridotomy, which are generally performed in the ophthalmologist’s office or an outpatient center. A trabeculoplasty is often the choice for people with open-angle glaucoma. During this procedure, surgeons use a laser to improve the drainage angle and help fluid flow more properly in the eye to reduce the pressure. Iridotomies are utilized for individuals with closed-angle glaucoma. In this procedure, surgeons use the laser to create a small hole in the iris to improve fluid flow to the drainage angle.
Other procedures are commonly performed in an operating room or ambulatory surgery center. Sometimes a trabeculectomy may be recommended. In this procedure, the ophthalmologist creates a small flap in the sclera (the white area of the eye), as well as a filtration bleb (small pocket) in the conjunctiva. Usually hidden under the upper eyelid, this procedure helps the aqueous humor drain out of the eye, through the flap and into the bleb. Once it reaches that area, the fluid is then absorbed by the tissue around the eye, lowering the pressure.
Ophthalmologists may also recommend the implantation of a tiny drainage device in the eye. Once surgically implanted, the device sends fluid to a collection area/reservoir created beneath the conjunctiva and is absorbed into nearly blood vessels.
The successful treatment of glaucoma requires patients to report their symptoms to an ophthalmologist in a timely manner. Patients should also be vigilant with any treatment plan. Good vision is critical to everyone’s quality of life. Don’t hesitate to make an appointment for a thorough eye exam if you experience any unusual symptoms in your eye, or if you are simply due for a check-up.
Ophthalmologist Charles Fetterman, M.D., is the chief of surgery at Eastern Niagara Hospital and the medical director of Niagara Regional Surgery Center. He has an office in Lockport and is one of the region's most established full-service eye care providers. To schedule an appointment with him call 716-434-7505. Eastern Niagara Healthlines is a special feature by the Eastern Niagara Health System.
