EASTERN NIAGARA HEALTHLINES: Going back to school safely

Summer is drawing to a close and the children across our region have headed back to school. They faced numerous challenges last year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and will certainly be met with more in the year ahead, as schools strive to maintain social distancing in the classrooms, follow mask guidelines and more precautions as needed. In addition to these concerns, family life in general can get more hectic, as parents and children juggle schedules and coordinate transportation to and from school, sporting events and other activities. With that in mind, it’s always important to discuss some safety tips for the year ahead.
Whether children walk, ride a bike or take the bus to school, it’s very important that they, and the motorists around them, take proper safety precautions. The National Safety Council recommends the following for children who walk to school:
— Walk on the sidewalk. If there is no sidewalk and you must walk in the street, walk facing traffic.
— Before crossing the street, stop and look left, right and left again to see if cars are coming.
— Never dart out in front of a parked car.
— Parents, practice walking to school with your child, crossing streets at crosswalks when available.
— Never walk while texting or talking on the phone.
— Do not walk while using headphones.
Bike riders should adhere to the following:
— Always wear a helmet that is fitted and secured properly.
— Children need to know the rules of the road: Ride single file on the right side of the road, come to a complete stop before crossing the street and walk the bike across.
— Watch for opening car doors and other hazards.
— Use hand signals when turning.
— Wear bright-colored clothing.
For children who ride a bus:
— Teach children the proper way to get on and off the bus.
— Line up 6 feet away from the curb as the bus approaches.
— If seat belts are available, buckle up.
— Wait for the bus to stop completely before standing.
— Do not cross in front of the bus if possible, or walk at least 10 feet ahead until you can see the other drivers.
And finally, drivers should remember to share the road by practicing the following:
— Don't block crosswalks.
— Yield to pedestrians in crosswalks, and take extra care in school zones.
— Never pass a vehicle stopped for pedestrians.
— Never pass a bus loading or unloading children.
— Know that the area 10 feet around a school bus is the most dangerous for children; stop far enough back to allow them to safely enter and exit the bus.
On a final note, teen drivers are usually excited when they have the opportunity to drive to school. This excitement can easily lead to distraction and danger, particularly when friends are riding in the car as passengers. Parents should never hesitate to limit the number of passengers in their teen’s car and place restrictions on driving as needed. Friendly reminders to your child each time they get behind the wheel may get tiresome, but they are important. Don’t feel like you are nagging. You are being a responsible parent. Teens have more accidents each year because they are less experienced drivers. Making the extra effort and taking the time to reiterate these tips can help prevent accidents and maybe even save lives.
Carolyn Moore, MS Ed., is the director of community relations for Eastern Niagara Hospital. Eastern Niagara Healthlines is a bi-weekly feature by the Eastern Niagara Health System. Questions may be directed to Moore at 514-5502.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.