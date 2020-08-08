EASTERN NIAGARA HEALTHLINES: Growing older — what’s normal? what’s not?

The human body goes through many normal changes as we grow older. Hair thins and turns gray; the skin becomes less elastic; and there is a decline in function throughout the bodily organs. Many individuals gain weight around the waistline, their limbs feel stiff when they wake up in the morning and most people wake up more often during the night. These things are normal during the aging process.
How do you know when something is not part of the normal aging process and when to seek medical advice? What’s normal aging, and what’s not? The best advice is to contact your healthcare provider and/or one who has expertise in geriatric medicine to advise you.
Fortunately, a majority of those age 65 and older today are healthy and fully independent, although the COVID-19 pandemic has definitely added more concerns and the need to be safer with our daily routine. Overall, it’s important to try to forget the stereotypes and look at older individuals as unique individuals, each with their own aging process. Do your best to be proactive with preventive health measures and routine medical care, and try your best to stay on top of what is part of the normal aging process and what issues need to be addressed with your physician.
Depression and feelings of loneliness occur frequently in older adults. When people age, they often begin to feel isolated. However, feelings of sadness, anxiety and depression are not normal. Depression is a common and potentially serious mood disorder and the symptoms in older adults may be less obvious; however, there are treatments that are effective for most people. When in doubt, seek medical advice.
As people age, they may also find themselves having a harder time falling asleep and staying asleep. Many believe an individual requires less sleep when they get older, but this is not the case. Older adults require the same amount of sleep as younger adults — approximately seven to nine hours each night. It’s important to get proper sleep each night in order to stay healthy and alert and reduce the risk of falls, while improving overall well-being.
One benefit of aging is that older adults have more knowledge and insight, due to a lifetime of experience. Cognitive changes may occur, but it’s important for older adults to continue learning new skills to improve and maintain their cognitive abilities. Seeking new social activities and connections can also help keep the brain active. While the risk of dementia increases with ages, it is not inevitable. Occasional forgetfulness of appointments, names, etc., is normal. But please speak to your doctor if you experience more serious concerns about memory and the thought process. Changes in personality and behavior should also be brought to a physician’s attention. These problems are often caused by a range of issues and some may be treatable.
Lastly, as a person ages they sometimes think that they should avoid exercise in order to prevent injuries. Some think exercise does more harm than good, especially for those with chronic conditions. Fortunately, you usually have much more to gain by being active, and a lot more to lose by being sedentary. Most individuals of any age can participate in some sort of physical activity. Often, physical activity can help manage chronic conditions and is great for both mental and physical health and sustaining independence.
In conclusion, everyone wants to age well and remain independent. The steps noted above, combined with eating a healthy diet and restricting smoking and substance abuse, can help facilitate a healthier aging process. When in doubt about what is normal and what is not during the again process, consult your physician for guidance so you can achieve the highest quality of life possible no matter what your age.
Amandeep Pal, M.D., is a board-certified family medicine physician who also specializes in geriatrics. His office is located at 6334 Robinson Road, Lockport. He is accepting new patients. Call 795-0077 for appointments. Eastern Niagara Healthlines is a special feature by the Eastern Niagara Health System.
