EASTERN NIAGARA HEALTHLINES: Have an alcohol-safe holiday season

The holidays are upon us, and despite the continued challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, many people are taking advantage of opportunities to celebrate the season with friends, family and co-workers.
If you are hosting a dinner or celebration, it’s important to be responsible and ensure the safety of your guests, during and after the celebration. Please keep the following in mind when serving or consuming alcohol during the holiday season or any time of year.
According to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMSHA) and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration:
— More than 15,000 people are killed in alcohol related crashes each year. This is an average of one almost every half-hour. These deaths constituted almost 40 percent of over 40,000 total traffic fatalities.
— Each year, approximately 250,000 persons are injured in crashes in which police report that alcohol was a factor. An average of one person is injured as a result of alcohol related accidents approximately every two minutes.
— In a recent survey, approximately 10.2% of 16- and 17-year- olds, 20.2% of 18- to 20-year-olds, and 28.2% of 21- to 25-year-olds reported they have driven a vehicle under the influence of alcohol.
Please also note that alcohol intensifies the effect of some medications, such as sedatives or pain medicines. Some medications increase the effects of alcohol causing dizziness, drowsiness, inability to control balance or walk property. Alcohol can exhaust enzymes needed to metabolize the medication, thereby increasing the level of the medication (New York State Office of Alcoholism and Substance Abuse Services, OASAS).
Here are some tips for having a safe holiday celebration, so you and your loved ones will remain safe.
— Make sure to offer plenty of non-alcoholic beverages such as sparkling water, soft drinks, and bottled drinking water.
— Include plenty of snacks.
— Avoid making alcohol the main focus of social events.
— Know what safe ride programs (Uber, Lyft, etc.) are in your area.
For those who take medications: Read the prescription labels on the container; if you do not understand something ask your physician or pharmacist. Read directions, warnings and interaction precautions printed on all medications labels and package insets. Even over-the-counter medications can cause problems. Never take medications with alcoholic drinks.
There are already numerous concerns due to the COVID-19 pandemic. These challenges will be multiplied tenfold with an accident and / or DWI. Don’t jeopardized your life or someone else’s because of the effects of alcohol. Have a happy holiday season without taking risks.
For more information, visit one of these web sites: www.nida.nih.gov ; www.drugfree.org ; www.samhsa.gov ; www.drugabuse.gov ; www.oasas.state.ny.us .
Jennifer Burdo is the director of Eastern Niagara Hospital’s Reflections Recovery Unit. Eastern Niagara Healthlines is a special feature by the Eastern Niagara Health System’s community relations department. For more information, call 716-514-5502.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.