EASTERN NIAGARA HEALTHLINES: Have you had your mammogram?

October is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The New York State Department of Health reports that each year across the state, nearly 14,000 women are diagnosed with breast cancer. Additionally, approximately 3,000 women in the state die from this disease each year. Men can also get breast cancer, but it is much less common.
The single greatest magnifier of the risk of contracting breast cancer is age. At age 25, a woman’s chances of being diagnosed with breast cancer are one in 19,608. At age 50, the odds increase to one in 50. At age 65, the chance is one in 24.
Other risk factors include:
— Family history. Women whose close relatives (parents, brothers/sisters, children) have had breast cancer (especially at an early age) are more likely to get breast cancer.
— Genetics. Women with certain changes in breast cancer related genes (BRCA1 and BRCA2) are at higher risk for getting breast cancer. About 5% to 10% of breast cancers are believed to be due to genetic factors.
— Personal history. Women who have had cancer in one breast are more likely to develop it in the other breast or in remaining breast tissue. Women who have a history of certain types of benign (non-cancerous) tumors and cysts in their breast are more likely to develop breast cancer. Also, women with dense breast tissue are at increased risk for the disease.
— Hormonal factors. Women who start their menstrual periods at a young age, start menopause at a late age, have their first child later in life, or have not had full-term pregnancies may have an increased risk of developing breast cancer.
— Not breastfeeding. Not breastfeeding increases a woman's chance of developing breast cancer.
— Hormone use. Long-term use of hormone replacement therapy (estrogen and progesterone combined) increases the risk of developing breast cancer. However, women who have not used hormone replacement therapy in the past 10 years may not be at increased risk.
— Personal behaviors. Some personal behaviors have been shown to increase risk for getting breast cancer. These include excessive alcohol use and not getting enough exercise. Also, being overweight or obese increases the risk of breast cancer after menopause.
— Ionizing radiation. Exposure to high levels of ionizing radiation to the chest area early in life, such as radiation therapy for Hodgkin lymphoma, increases the risk of developing breast cancer.
Despite any risk factors, the key to survival is early detection. All women should perform monthly breast exams, in addition to yearly clinical breast exams. Mammograms should be prescribed by physicians on a schedule that correlates with age and risk factors.
A mammogram is an X-ray of the breast. Modern mammogram equipment designed for breast X-rays uses very low levels of radiation, usually about a 0.1 to 0.2 rad dose per X-ray (a rad is a measure of radiation dose). Many people are concerned about the exposure to X-rays, but the level of radiation used in modern mammograms does not significantly increase the risk for breast cancer.
According to the National Cancer Institute, mammograms can detect between 85% and 90% of breast cancers. Mammography can also find cancers up to two years before they can be felt, which means at a very early stage, when the cancer is most curable.
Don’t hesitate; schedule a mammogram today with ENH’s state-of-the-art 3D mammography equipment, located at 5985 S. Transit Road in Lockport. Call 514-5624 to schedule an appointment.
Maralyn Militello, MPA, BSN, RN, CPHQ, NEA-BC, is the senior director of nursing for Eastern Niagara Hospital. Eastern Niagara Healthlines is a bi-weekly feature from ENH’s Community Relations Department. Direct questions to 514-5505.
