January is “Poverty in America” awareness month, and so we’re focusing on the situation many face with regards to hunger and poor nutrition. These issues aren’t unique to developing nations. Hunger and food insecurity are problems faced by more than 34 million people, including 9 million children in the United States, according to the USDA. Rural communities are hit especially hard by hunger.
The USDA defines food insecurity as “a state in which consistent access to adequate food is limited by a lack of money and other resources at times during the year.” People sometimes face food insecurity as a result of job loss, inflation, inadequate wages, injury, illness (both physical and mental), lack of access to SNAP benefits (or food stamps), and the costs associated with unexpected hardships. Unfortunately, many people are forced to make decisions between purchasing food and paying for utilities, housing, medications and other necessities.
Many people have limited access or opportunity to acquire nutritional foods for a healthy life. Heavily processed, higher fat foods are generally much less expensive to buy than fresh fruits and vegetables, lean meats, etc. But the nutritional benefits of these highly processed foods are often minimal.
Poverty and food insecurity often go hand in hand. Yet, families above the poverty line can still experience food insecurity because they don’t qualify for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), food bank access and other forms of government assistance. Every culture, education level and community is affected by food insecurity. Our own community is no different.
Sometimes food insecurity is difficult to identify. Health care providers and family members may have growing concerns about their patients or loved ones who may not have the resources to get nourishing food, but it’s challenging to detect. Some coping strategies that come with food insecurity include skipping meals or consistently relying on low-cost, high-calorie, low-nutrient fast foods. In this country, considered to be the richest in the world, all families should have access to a variety of fresh, healthy and nutritional foods. Yet sadly that is not the case.
Depending on the average household income, students enrolled in many city schools are eligible to receive a healthy breakfast and lunch at school at no cost to the household. Many local communities participate in local nutrition programs, and some counties, such as ours, offer well-balanced nutritional meals delivered to home bound residents.
Food pantries across America have seen steady increases in participation since reopening after the pandemic. Brother Kevin Pothier, director of Sister Helen’s Food Pantry in Lockport, says “our pantry has seen an increase of 30% participation each month since we reopened.” The local pantry serves between 250 and 300 families made up of older adults and families with young children. As is the case with most food pantries, they rely on dedicated volunteers and donations to survive. Most report a high need for non-perishable foods, baby formula, baby diapers, personal and feminine hygiene products and more. Fresh eggs, fruits and vegetables, meat and some baked goods are often donated by local grocers and farmers.
These food pantries proudly serve Lockport and Newfane residents:
— All Saint’s / Saint Vincent de Paul Society, 61 Walnut St., Lockport.
— Brothers Keeper Outreach, 175 Locust St., Lockport.
— Newfane Community Food Pantry at St. Brendan on the Lake Church.
— NiaCAP Lockport Food Pantry, 160 Washburn St.
— Raymond Community Church, 6597 Rapids Road, Lockport.
— Salvation Army, 50 Cottage St., Lockport.
— Sister Helen’s Food Pantry, 160 Chestnut St., Lockport.
No adult or child in our community should ever have to go to bed hungry. During the month of January, Eastern Niagara Hospital will have collection bins for Sister Helen’s Food pantry at the main hospital at 521 East Ave. and Express Care at 5875 S. Transit Road.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.