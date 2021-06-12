Hunger and poor nutrition are not just issues faced by people in remote countries. These issues are problems faced by families across the United States — including Western New York. Currently, statistics indicate that more than 40 million Americans live in food-insecure households. In New York state alone, more than 2 million people are facing hunger. More than 600,000 of them are children.
The USDA defines “food insecurity” as a state in which consistent access to adequate food is limited by a lack of money and other resources at times during the year. People sometimes face food insecurity as a result of job loss, inadequate wages, injury, illness (physical and mental), lack of access to SNAP (food stamps) and costs associated with unexpected hardships. Unfortunately, many people are sometimes forced to make decisions between purchasing food or paying utilities, housing, medications or other necessities.
The term food insecurity also includes inconsistent access to nutritional foods for a healthy life. Processed, higher-fat foods (versus fresh fruits and vegetables, lean meats, et cetera) are generally much less expensive to buy, but the nutritional benefits of these types are often minimal.
Poverty and food insecurity often go hand in hand. Yet, families above the poverty line can still be food-insecure because these individuals do not qualify for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), food bank access and other forms of government assistance. Due to the pandemic, there are unprecedented levels of financial strain. Every race, education level and community is affected by food insecurity. Our community is no different.
Sometimes food insecurity is difficult to identify. Health care providers and family members may have growing concerns about their patients or loved ones who may not have the resources to get nourishing food, but it’s challenging to detect. Sometimes coping strategies that come with food insecurity include skipping meals or consistently relying on low-cost, high calorie / low nutrient fast foods.
This past week, the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Niagara County, in conjunction with the SNAP-Ed program, announced its new Farmacy program. Farmacy, a produce prescription program, will help connect local residents and healthcare patients with fresh, affordable fruits and vegetable, food access resources, and nutrition education. Partnering with Eastern Niagara Hospital, this program is being promoted publicly across the community.
Individuals who are interested in participating in the program will be invited to attend weekly nutrition education workshops, at Eastern Niagara Hospital or via Zoom at an alternate time. After each workshop, participants will receive a complimentary voucher for produce at the Veggie Van.
The Farmacy program has been designed to help bridge gaps between community resources. Support is also provided in other ways, such as expanding comfort levels with preparing nutritious meals, meal planning, or budgeting strategies. Access to the Veggie Van completes the Farmacy program, as it serves as a mobile farmers market, bringing local produce to the underserved population in the community. Eating local, in-season produce is a delicious and healthy way for families to meet their nutritional needs.
No adult or child in our community should ever go to bed hungry. All families should have access to a variety of fresh, healthy and nutritional foods. If you need assistance or know of someone who could benefit from the Farmacy program at Eastern Niagara Hospital, please call (716) 433-8839, extension 238, or email Jah625@cornell.edu for more information.
Maralyn Militello, MPA, BSN, RN, CPHQ, NEA-BC, is the chief nursing officer for Eastern Niagara Hospital. Eastern Niagara Healthlines is a special feature by the Eastern Niagara Health System’s community relations department. For more information, call (716) 514-5505.
