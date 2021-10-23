EASTERN NIAGARA HEALTHLINES: Hospital based rehabilitation

October is National Physical Therapy Month. Physical therapists are an essential part of many health care teams, including those facilitating inpatient care.
The job of an acute care physical or occupational therapist is pretty simple at the surface level. Is this patient safe to return home? If not, what can we do to get them there? These questions are part of the daily battles of a therapist in the hospital setting, but far from the only ones.
Typically, when someone gets very sick or injured, they will come to the hospital seeking medical care. Those that get admitted are suddenly way out of their normal routine. They are in bed for long hours, have difficulty sleeping, and may have new medications making them feel different. They may lose their appetite, be in too much pain to move, or just getting out of surgery and are no longer allowed to bear any weight on their legs. This leads to all kinds of potential health complications.
A muscle at complete rest can lose up to 15% of its strength in one week. This can potentially be enough to keep you from getting out of a chair. Contractures can develop with immobility, preventing you from moving a joint through its full range of motion for the rest of your life. Disuse osteoporosis can leave your bones brittle and more likely to break. Degenerative joint disease weakens your cartilage, worsening your joint pain. Too much pressure can cause skin to die and wounds to develop.
Lack of position changes can increase your risk of pneumonia and require you to be on oxygen. Those in hospitals for long lengths of time can get delirious when stuck in bed for days at a time. Prolonged bed rest will weaken your heart and make it less efficient. A weaker heart can make you more orthostatic or lightheaded when you sit up or stand up. Blood clots can develop and travel to your brain causing a stroke, to your heart and cause a heart attack, or to your lungs which if left untreated can have as high as a 35% mortality rate.
These things may not be as rare as you think.
When physical therapy is ordered, it becomes our job to assess a patient’s functional mobility. What is functional mobility? Well, it’s not how much you can bench press or whether you can do a split. Those things may be important at a certain level, but those won’t tell us whether you are able to get home. What a physical therapist is looking for is: Can you get out of bed? Can you stand up and get into a wheelchair? Can you walk? Do you need an assistive device to do it? Do you need to go up stairs to get into your house? What were you able to do before? Is there anyone who can help you?
Occupational therapists on the other hand find out about your ability to do activities of daily living. They need to know whether you can dress yourself. Bend over to put on your shoes. Bathe, write, or feed yourself. Can this person communicate effectively after a stroke? Is this person cognitively well enough to return home? Sometimes tools need to be provided to help you slide on your socks, shoes, or even scoop up your food.
Now if a patient is unable to do all of these things at an adequate level, we work with the discharge planning team to figure out a plan. Among those who can’t safely go home, the majority are referred to a sub acute rehab facility where they will receive PT, OT, and/or ST (speech therapy) in order to get stronger. While there, patients get a few hours per day of therapy to really make long term changes.
Insurance companies incentivize getting people out of the hospital as fast as possible and penalize for any wrongdoings such as quick readmission, acquired illnesses, and falls. The hospital-based rehab team is in place to prevent these negative things and to make sure patients succeed. It only takes 15 minutes of moderate effort to prevent injuries, illness and impairments. Don’t forget, an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.
Jake Yaple, PT, DPT, is the director of physical therapy at Eastern Niagara Hospital. Eastern Niagara Healthlines is a bi-weekly feature from Eastern Niagara Hospital’s community relations department. Questions may be directed to (716) 514-5502.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.