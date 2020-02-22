EASTERN NIAGARA HEALTHLINES: Keep your heart healthy

February has a longstanding history of being the month we focus on hearts. Not just because of Valentine’s Day, but because it has been designated as American Heart Month. It’s the perfect time to stop and appreciate our own hearts and the work they accomplish to keep us alive and well.
Our hearts work tirelessly each day to steadily pump blood through our vessels. The heart beats an average of 3.3 billion beats in a lifetime. Usually, we never give it a thought — until an unexpected sensation should occur, possibly a heart attack.
Some heart attacks are sudden and intense, but most heart attacks start slowly, with mild pain or discomfort. These signs and symptoms maybe quickly dismissed by individuals. Some of the signs and symptoms that can mean a heart attack is happening are:
Chest discomfort — Most heart attacks involve discomfort in the center of the chest that lasts more than a few minutes, or that goes away and comes back. It can feel like an uncomfortable pressure, squeezing, fullness or pain.
Discomfort in other areas of the upper body — Symptoms can include pain or discomfort in one or both arms, the back, neck, jaw or stomach.
Shortness of breath — This feeling often comes along with chest discomfort, but it can occur before the onset of chest discomfort.
Other signs — These may include breaking out in a cold sweat, nausea, vomiting, dizziness or lightheadedness.
It is critical that if any of these symptoms are experienced, one must act immediately to receive lifesaving treatment. Calling 911 is always the fastest way to obtain help. The sooner treatment can be initiated, the amount of cardiac damage will be lowered and the rate of survival improves. Individuals experiencing any of the above symptoms should never drive themselves to the hospital. Always call 911.
For many individuals, there maybe multiple cardiac risk factors that are present which attribute to a heart attack and/or coronary artery disease. Most of the time, until we sit back and reflect on our lives, we do not typically focus in on the factors that can be detrimental to our hearts and put us at a greater risk for the development of coronary heart disease.
For heart disease, there are three types of risk factors that you can not change. Fortunately, most of the heart disease risk factors can be readily identified and the necessary lifestyle modifications made to prevent further progression of heart disease.
Risk factors you can’t change:
• Age — 45 or older for men; 55 or older for women.
• Family history of early heart disease – father or brother diagnosed before the age of 50, or mother or sister diagnosed before 60.
• Gender — Men typically exhibit symptoms of cardiac disease before women do. Females are generally protected until they reach menopause and then an increase in the incidence of cardiovascular disease begins to display manifestations.
Risk factors you can change:
• Smoking raises your blood pressure by narrowing your blood vessels, reducing the amount of oxygen in your blood and it makes your blood thicker and more likely to clot.
• Overweight/obesity — The more of you there is, the more blood vessels are needed and the harder your heart has to work all the time. Choose foods such as vegetables, fruits, whole grain products and fat-free or low fat dairy products. Your Body Mass Index (BMI) should be 25 or less. Waist circumference should be less than 35 inches.
• Physical inactivity — Getting regular, moderate exercise (about 30 to 60 minutes a day, four to five days a week) can tone up your heart and blood vessels. Remember to start slowly and build up gradually. Ask your doctor about planning an exercise program geared towards your age and physical condition.
• High blood pressure — A normal blood pressure reading is 120/80 or lower. Physicians are closely evaluating individuals that have “pre-hypertension,” blood pressure readings such as 120/80 up to 139/89; this gray zone is where an individual is not hypertensive, but the blood pressure is not normal either. Individuals that are found to be “pre-hypertensive” are three times more likely to have heart disease than the person with normal blood pressure.
• High blood cholesterol — An individual’s total cholesterol should be less than 200mg/dL. The LDL cholesterol (bad cholesterol) should be less than 100mg/dL and the HDL cholesterol (good cholesterol) should be 50mg/dL and above. Triglyceride levels should be less than 150.
• Diabetes — A1C and blood sugars should be within normal range and medications taken appropriately. A1C levels should be less than 7%.
• Stress — Try to incorporate relaxation techniques into your lifestyle. Focus on hobbies and enjoyable activities.
Keeping the risk factors that we can change under control is a sure sign of your appreciation for all of the hard work that your heart does for you every minute of every day.
Judy Fabrizio, RN is a nurse in the cardiac services department at Eastern Niagara Hospital. Eastern Niagara Healthlines is a special feature by the Eastern Niagara Health System’s community relations department. For more information, call 514-5505.
