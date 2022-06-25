EASTERN NIAGARA HEALTHLINES: Lightning safety awareness

The week of June 20-June 26 has been designated by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) as National Lightning Safety Awareness Week. Lightning can strike any place on Earth. According to the CDC, there are about 6,000 lightning strikes every minute, which is more than 8 million strikes per day.
The consequences of lightning strike injuries are very serious. Data from the National Weather Service states that over the past 30 years the U.S. has averaged 43 reported lightning fatalities each year and 27 per year during the past decade. Approximately 10% of individuals struck by lightning succumbed from the accident, with the remaining 90% experiencing various injuries or disabilities, some with lasting neurological effects.
While the statistical risk of being struck by lightning is quite low, it’s still important to protect yourself and your loved ones. Know what to do when you see lightning or when you hear thunder as a warning.
Even though your home is a safer shelter during a lightning storm, you might still be at risk. The CDC notes that approximately one-third of lightning-strike injuries occur indoors. You can take steps to stay safe and reduce your risk of being struck by lightning while indoors by doing the following:
— Avoid water.
— Don’t touch electronic equipment.
— Avoid windows, doors, porches and concrete.
— Refrain from using corded phones. Cordless phone and cell phones are safer.
If you are outside during a thunderstorm, minimize your risk by seeking safer and suitable shelter. If you are caught in an open area, try to find shelter quickly to avoid danger. Crouching or getting low to the ground can reduce your chances of being struck, but it will not completely remove you from danger.
If you are caught outside without any safe shelter around, the CDC recommends that the following actions might reduce your risk of being struck by lightning:
— Immediately get off elevated areas such as hills, mountain ridges or peaks.
— Never lie flat on the ground. Crouch down in a ball-like position with your head tucked and hands over your ears so that you are down low with minimal contact with the ground.
— Never shelter under an isolated tree. If you are in a forest, shelter near lower trees.
— Never use a cliff or rocky overhang for shelter.
— Avoid ponds, lakes and other bodies of water.
— Stay away from objects that conduct electricity (barbed wire fences, power lines, etc.).
If you are in a group during a thunderstorm, separate from each other. This will reduce the number of injuries if lightning does strikes the ground. If you are out in the open water swimming or boating and a storm rolls in, return to shore immediately. Avoid riding in an open vehicle such as a convertible, motorcycle or golf cart during thunderstorms. And, finally, stay away from tall structures, such as telephone poles and trees. Lightning generally seeks the tallest object around.
In the rare event that you are with someone who has been struck by lightning, following these steps can help save their life:
— Call 911 immediately.
— Assess the situation and try to determine if there is a continued lightning danger to both the person who has been struck and the rescuer. If necessary, try to move to a safer location. Note, people who have been struck by lightning do not carry an electrical charge and can be handled safely. Do not move victims who are bleeding or appear to have broken bones.
— Lightning can cause a cardiac arrest. Check to see if the person is breathing and has a heartbeat. If the person is breathing normally, look for other possible injuries. Lightning can cause burns, shock and sometimes blunt trauma. Treat each of these injuries with basic first aid until help arrives.
— If the person is not breathing, immediately begin mouth-to-mouth rescue breaths. If they do not have a pulse, start chest compressions as well (CPR). Continue resuscitation efforts until help arrives.
In conclusion, while the probability of being struck by lightning is very low, it’s important for you and your family to practice safe measures to avoid any additional risks. Be prepared and know what to do in the event it occurs.
Carolyn Moore is the director of community relations for Eastern Niagara Hospital. Eastern Niagara Healthlines is a special feature by the community relations department. For more information, call 716-514-5502.
