April is National Donate Life Month and Eastern Niagara Hospital has partnered with ConnectLife (formerly UNYTS), one of the leading procurement organizations in the United States and one of eight centers nationwide to house organ, tissue and eye procurement in one location. ConnectLife is a not-for-profit organization serving the counties of Western New York and beyond. In addition to operating a blood bank for the region, the organization provides services for donor families, coordinates the donation process and increases knowledge within the community regarding organ donations and transplantation.
Currently in the United States, there are more than 100,000 individuals awaiting life-saving transplants. About 10% of these people reside in New York state. Many thousands more are in need of tissue and cornea transplants. Unfortunately, an average of 18 patients die each day, simply because their donations were not available in time.
A single donor can save or enhance the lives of up to 50 people. Organs that can be utilized include the heart, lungs, liver, kidneys, pancreas and intestines. One tissue donor can improve the lives of 50 people through the donation of eyes, bone, soft tissue, heart valves, veins and skin.
Here are some facts that may clear up some common misconceptions and inaccuracies about donations.
Any person can be a potential donor, regardless of age, race or medical history.
Most major religions in the country now support organ donation and view it as a final act of love and generosity toward others.
If you are sick or injured and admitted to the hospital, the No. 1 priority will be to save your life. Organ, eye and tissue donation are only considered after you are deceased.
Those who are on a waiting list for a transplant are evaluated by the severity of the illness, time spent waiting, blood type and other medical factors, not financial or celebrity status.
An open casket funeral is possible for organ, eye and tissue donors. Through the entire donation process the body is treated with care, respect and dignity.
There is no cost to the donor or his/her family for organ or tissue donation.
ConnectLife’s community blood bank supplies blood to numerous hospitals in the region. ENH and other organizations frequently host blood drives throughout the year, so that individuals may help save lives of others right in their own local communities. The next blood drive at ENH will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 13th. Donors may sign up online at Connectlife.org or call (716) 514-5502 to schedule an appointment. Approximately 32,000 pints are needed by health care facilities each day. Blood donors are truly some of the unsung heroes of our community.
If you have not already made the decision to donate blood and/or be an organ donor, please consider it.
Carolyn Moore is the community relations director for the Eastern Niagara Health System. Eastern Niagara Healthlines is a special feature by the community relations department. For more information, call (716) 514-5505.
