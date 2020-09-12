EASTERN NIAGARA HEALTHLINES: Managing childhood obesity

The past several months have been stressful for all, including our children. Now, with the start of the annual school year and the numerous challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, children are under additional stress. Whether parents and school systems have opted for hybrid schedules, classroom models, remote learning or home schooling, these changes have been stressful. As children adapt to new learning models, especially those that include less face to face instruction and more time learning remotely, they will experience additional temptations to eat more often and consume unhealthy snacks.
The number of obese children and teenagers has escalated throughout the United States during the past few decades. Health care professionals are concerned about this trend, because obesity in children often leads to other health problems, such as chronic disease, sleep issues, social discrimination and more. Obese children and adolescents may experience immediate health consequences and be at risk for weight-related health problems in adulthood.
Some consequences associated with childhood and adolescent obesity are psychosocial. Obese children and adolescents are often targets for bullying and other forms of social discrimination. This psychological stress leads to low self-esteem, which can hinder academic and social development.
Additionally, obese children and teens are at risk for cardiovascular disease, high cholesterol and high blood pressure. Less common conditions include asthma, sleep apnea and diabetes. Studies have also shown that overweight children and teens are more likely to become obese as adults.
It’s important for parents to help children maintain a healthy weight, particularly during these more challenging times. Parents are encouraged to make every effort to balance the calories children consume with physical activity. Help children learn to be aware of what they eat by developing healthy eating habits. If possible, incorporate this into their school curriculum.
To help your children and family develop healthy eating habits:
— Provide plenty of vegetables, fruits, and whole-grain products.
— Include milk and dairy products.
— Choose lean meats, poultry, fish, lentils and beans for protein.
— Serve reasonably-sized portions. Super sizing is not the right choice!
— Encourage your family to drink plenty of water.
— Limit sugar-sweetened beverages.
— Limit consumption of sugar and saturated fat.
— Avoid fast foods.
— For children learning at home, adhere to a strict schedule of meal and snack times and monitor consumption.
Strive to make small changes every day in order to achieve success. It won’t happen overnight. Remove calorie-rich temptations and moderate high-fat, high-sugar and salty snacks from the home completely so that children will not be tempted.
Encourage children to get outside and engage in some form of frequent physical activity as much as possible. Children will be spending much more time in front of computers this school year. Schedule in regular physical activities. Exercise has many health benefits, including strengthening bones, decreasing blood pressure, reducing stress and anxiety, increasing self-esteem and helping with weight management.
Children and teens should participate in at least 60 minutes of moderate-intensity physical activity most days of the week, preferably daily. Children model their behavior after adults. Start adding physical activity to your own daily routine and this will motivate your child to join you.
And limit the time your children watch television, play video games, or go online to no more than 2 hours per day. The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) does not recommend television viewing for children age 2 or younger. Instead, encourage your children to find other ways to have fun.
Whether your child is at risk of becoming overweight or is currently at a healthy weight, be proactive, particularly during this unprecedented time. Help your children get on the right track, and stay on the right path for a happier and healthier life.
Carolyn A. Moore, BA, MS Ed, is the community relations director for Eastern Niagara Health System. For more information about this topic, call 716-514-5505.
