EASTERN NIAGARA HEALTHLINES: Managing diabetes and holidays

November is National Diabetes Awareness Month and a good time to consider the challenges diabetics face throughout the year, particularly during the holidays. The disease has affected nearly 10% of the population. The Centers for Disease Control estimates that more than 8 million people are living with diabetes who have yet to be diagnosed. The incidence in Niagara County has been higher than the national average for many years.
Individuals with diabetes do not produce enough insulin in their bodies or their bodies simply do not utilize insulin properly. There are two types of diabetes: Insulin Dependent Diabetes Mellitus (Type I), when no insulin is being produced, and Non-Insulin Dependent Mellitus (Type II), when the insulin being produced is not sufficient or there is a resistance to insulin passing through the cell barrier.
Patients who are diagnosed with diabetes are advised to make changes in their daily habits in order to effectively manage the disease and prevent greater complications. These changes may include: prescribed medications, increasing physical activity, self-glucose monitoring, and adherence to specific diets.
Diabetics are already experiencing the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, and now with the holidays upon us, issues associated with food choices can be even more stressful. The Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays are particularly challenging, as holiday dinners and parties are usually accompanied by candy, cookies, cakes and various tempting desserts and unhealthy dishes. They are delicious, but dangerous for those with diabetes.
In some cases, a bit of over-indulgence won’t have lasting consequences. However, frequent variations from a prescribed diet can have a permanent effect on health. Below are some tips that, when combined with a bit of planning, will power and common sense, can help individuals get through the holidays and stay healthy.
— Plan ahead. If you have diabetes, don’t be afraid to call and find out what your host or hostess is planning to serve and plan accordingly. If you are hosting guests, be respectful and ask if they have any food restrictions. Prepare accordingly so individuals have a choice.
— Offer to bring a tasty low-fat or sugar free dish, like a vegetable platter. Other health conscious guests will appreciate your effort.
— Don’t waste carbohydrates or calories on foods that you don’t really want. Choose your favorites and take small portions.
— Try to avoid eating while talking with others. If you pay attention to what you eat, you’re more likely to enjoy it and less likely to overeat.
— Consult with your doctor before drinking alcohol. If you choose to drink alcohol, limit the amount (one drink for women, two drinks for men). Sip your drink slowly and be sure to have food with it. Be sure that at least one companion knows you have diabetes and can recognize the symptoms of low blood sugar, as these can often be mistaken for intoxication.
— If you overindulge one day, forgive yourself, but be extra careful for the next few days.
Managing your diet on a daily basis is critical to controlling diabetes. With the proper management of food intake, exercise and medication, individuals with diabetes can avoid complications and lead a longer, healthier life — even during these extra challenging times.
Carolyn Moore is the director of community relations for Eastern Niagara Hospital.
