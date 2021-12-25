EASTERN NIAGARA HEALTHLINES: Managing the holidays with diabetes

Diabetes is a common disease that affects nearly 10% of the population. The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) estimates that 8.1 million people living with diabetes are undiagnosed. The incidence of this disease in Niagara County is higher than the national average.
Individuals with diabetes do not produce enough insulin in their bodies or their bodies do not utilize insulin properly. There are two types of diabetes: Insulin Dependent Diabetes Mellitus (Type I), when no insulin is being produced, and Non-Insulin Dependent Mellitus (Type II), when the insulin being produced is not sufficient or there is a resistance to insulin passing through the cell barrier.
Those diagnosed with diabetes must make changes in their daily habits in order to effectively manage the disease and prevent complications. This can include medications, increasing physical activity, self-glucose monitoring and adherence to specific diets. The holidays can be particularly challenging and stressful. Many people find the Christmas and New Year's holidays particularly challenging. Many holiday dinners and parties offer candy, cookies, cakes and various tempting desserts or unhealthy dishes. The winter months are also more challenging, as individuals tend to stay indoors more, watching television with snacks.
In most cases, one meal of over-indulgence won’t have lasting consequences, but frequent ones can have a permanent effect on your overall health. Below are some tips that, when combined with a bit of planning, will power and common sense, can help you get through the holidays, as well as the colder winter months.
— Plan ahead. If attending a party, don’t be afraid to call and find out what your host or hostess is planning to serve and plan accordingly.
— When assisting the host, offer to bring a tasty low-fat or sugar free dish, like a vegetable platter. Other health conscious guests will appreciate your effort.
— Don’t waste carbohydrates or calories on foods that you don’t really want. Choose your favorites and take small portions.
— Try to avoid eating while talking with others. If you pay attention to what you eat, you’re more likely to enjoy it and less likely to overeat.
— Consult with your doctor before drinking alcohol. If you choose to drink alcohol, limit the amount (one drink for women, two drinks for men). Sip your drink slowly and be sure to have food with it. Be sure that at least one companion knows you have diabetes and can recognize the symptoms of low blood sugar, as these can often be mistaken for intoxication.
— If you overindulge one day, forgive yourself, but be extra careful for the next few days.
Managing your diet is crucial to controlling the disease of diabetes. With the proper management of food intake, exercise and medication, individuals with diabetes can avoid complications and lead a longer, healthier life.
Dr. Suresh Sofat is a cardiologist and primary care physician serving the Lockport community. Eastern Niagara Healthlines is a bi-weekly feature from Eastern Niagara Hospital’s community relations department. Questions may be directed to 716-514-5505.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.