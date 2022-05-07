Regardless of who you are, there will always be some form of stress in your life, it’s normal. Stress can come in the form of money, health and relationships, just to name a few. Recently, we all faced the same stressor, COVID-19. It changed some of our routines and how we interacted with our community and even family. We were forced to adapt to a changing world, and it had a mental toll on many of us. So, with our masks on and sanitizers in proximity, we continued with our lives.
We often ignore the true impact the pandemic had on us when it comes to mental health. Sometimes the impact is unnoticeable, and other times it’s a very noticeable change. As we continue along the bumpy road that we call COVID-19, remember that your mental health is just as important as your physical health. Take care of your mind and your body will follow. We can find it very difficult to get out of our own heads and change our ways. It can take anywhere from 18 to 254 days for a person to form a new habit and an average of 66 days for a new behavior to become automatic. Challenge yourself.
Here are some simple ways to deal with stress and clear your mind:
— Exercise. Start slow and build your way up; go for a short walk if you’re able.
— Relax your muscles. Don’t overdo it when you use your muscles, know your limits.
— Deep breathing. This can help calm your body and mind.
— Eat well. Eating well makes you feel better; it might help you sleep better, too.
— Slow down. You have time to stop and think before your next move, write everything down if you need to.
— Take a break. You might find yourself home more, take time for yourself.
— Make time for hobbies. Hobbies get you away from others. If you need to find a hobby with other people, then try searching online. Meetup is a great app for finding group activities in your area.
— Talk about your problems. Find a second opinion or someone who will simply listen to you.
— Go easy on yourself. You can’t do it all in one day, just do your best.
— Eliminate your triggers. Get away from the source of the problem even if it’s only for a little while.
In conclusion, take care of yourself first. Accept help and embrace some change, but take it slow because there is no rush. Slow progress is better than no progress. Take some time out of your day to do nothing; clear your mind and practice some deep breathing. If you’re not feeling well mentally then you won’t feel well physically. Don’t let the COVID-19 pandemic threaten your mental health.
Mikhael Haughton is an undergraduate student studying healthcare management at Trocaire College. He is completing an externship opportunity at Eastern Niagara Hospital and its subsidiaries to finish his bachelor’s degree while serving in the Air Force. Eastern Niagara Healthlines is a special feature by the Eastern Niagara Health System. For more information call 716-514-5505.
