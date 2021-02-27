EASTERN NIAGARA HEALTHLINES: Monoclonal antibody treatment

Monoclonal antibody treatment is now being utilized to treat patients diagnosed with COVID-19. This antibody treatment is being conducted in hospitals across the country, including Eastern Niagara Hospital.
Antibodies that are found on cells in your body search for their specific antigen (similar to a lock and key). When they find their matching antigen, they signal to your body’s immune system to act in some way. Monoclonal antibodies are laboratory-made proteins designed to target specific antigens. Monoclonal antibodies are used as a treatment for many different disease states such as cancer, rheumatoid arthritis, cardiovascular disease, and ulcerative colitis.
Bamlanivimab is a monoclonal antibody that targets the SARS-Cov-2 virus. It binds to the antigen responsible for the spike protein on Covid cells; this spike protein attaches to human cells. Therefore, this antibody blocks the SARS-Cov-2 from attaching to human cells.
Bamlanivimab is now available for treatment under an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) given by the FDA. This drug is indicated only in a certain population of patients diagnosed with COVID 19. To be eligible, the patient may not be on oxygen or hospitalized. This form of treatment is an option that can be made for patients who are diagnosed with COVID 19, but are not sick enough to be hospitalized at the present time. Generally, the patients are still at high risk for developing more severe symptoms of the disease and that is why the treatment is prescribed.
Patients are referred by their physicians and the monoclonal antibody treatment is given through IV infusion on an outpatient basis at the hospital. A patient who is high risk would need to meet a specific criterion. Some of these criteria include (but are not limited to): chronic kidney disease, diabetes, immunosuppressive disease, or individuals who are over 65 years of age.
The Bamlanivimab infusion is given through an IV over 16 minutes. The patient is then monitored for another 60 minutes to ensure there are no adverse effects from the treatment. Overall, the treatment has proven to be a very effective option for those who qualify. For more information, please consult with your family physician.
As COVID-19 continues to evolve, health care professionals throughout the world are grateful for the treatment developments that continue to assist providers with care and treatment throughout the pandemic.
Kaitlyn Reinhardt, PharmaD, is the director of pharmacy for Eastern Niagara Hospital. Eastern Niagara Healthlines is a special feature by the health system. For more information, call 514-5505.
