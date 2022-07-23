July 26th has been designated National Disability Independence Day. This date commemorates the signing of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) by President George H.W. Bush in 1990, in an effort to help break down barriers for individuals in the United States who have disabilities. The ADA helps protect against employment discrimination and provides greater access to goods, services and communications — a few of the issues people with disabilities face every day.
According to the recent Survey of Income and Program Participation (SIPP) data, approximately 54 million Americans have a disability. Under the ADA, you are considered as having a disability if you possess a physical or mental impairment that substantially limits a major life activity. The ADA also protects you if you have a history of such a disability, or if an employer believes that you have such a disability, even if you don’t.
A wide variety of disabilities affect individuals, and each requires its own assistance. The ability to recognize different types of disabilities helps facilitate proper accommodations. According to ADA.gov, the different categories of disabilities include:
— Vision. Visual disabilities can cause an inability to see objects, perceive light or color, correctly judge distance, or access information in visual media like print, images or video. Typical symptoms include total blindness, low vision and color blindness. Vision impairments can be caused by genetic disorders such as retinitis pigmentosa, degenerative diseases like macular degeneration, or physical damage to the eye or brain.
— Mobility. Mobile disabilities can cause difficulty with, or inability to use, the hands, feet, arms or legs. Typical symptoms include tremors, muscle slowness, loss of fine motor control or paralysis. Mobility impairments can be caused by conditions such as Parkinson’s disease, muscular dystrophy, cerebral palsy or stroke.
— Auditory. Auditory disabilities can cause partial or total inability to perceive sounds and access audio-based information presented in media. Symptoms include total deafness or varying degrees of hearing loss. Auditory impairments can be caused by inner ear nerve malformation or damage, neurological disorders or physical trauma to the brain.
— Neurological. Neurological disabilities can cause restricted sensory perceptions, mental processes or motor functions. Typical symptoms include paralysis, tremors, memory loss and cognitive malfunctions. Neurological impairments can be caused by genetic disorders affecting the brain or nervous system such as muscular dystrophy, degenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s disease, or seizure disorders such as epilepsy.
— Cognitive. Cognitive disabilities can cause loss of memory, reduced attention span, restricted intellectual development, underdeveloped maturity and judgment, or limited problem-solving and logic skills. Typical symptoms include forgetfulness, extreme emotional changes, intellectual underdevelopment and inappropriate decisions. Cognitive impairments can be caused by developmental disabilities or learning disabilities.
— Medical. Medical disabilities can cause restricted endurance, attention or mobility, various levels of pain, and fatigue. Typical symptoms include shortness of breath, low endurance in activity or sitting, or sudden weakness or pain. Medical impairments can be caused by musculoskeletal injuries, cardiovascular conditions, respiratory illnesses, immune system disorders or digestive tract problems.
— Psychological. Psychological disabilities can cause memory loss, reduced attention span, difficulties regulating emotions, and more. Typical symptoms include difficulties concentrating, fatigue, short-term memory difficulties, and heart palpitations. Psychological impairments can be caused by genetic disposition, psychological trauma or substance abuse.
Since the ADA was enacted, many structural accommodations have been put into place across the U.S. Barriers such as narrow doors and small bathroom stalls became more accessible to wheelchairs. Elevators, ramps, U-shaped door handles, lever-operated and door-push mechanisms have also helped make a difference for those who need assistance with access and travel. More braille signs and crosswalks for the vision impaired have been constructed. These changes have helped improve mobility and safety for many across our country.
In addition to structural changes, the ADA has motivated designers to enhance technology to reduce the amount of physical limitations that may restrict an individual’s ability to access legal or health information. New assistive technologies are now available that help make it possible for individuals who are hearing- or sight-impaired to obtain necessary information.
Furthermore, access to information throughout public life has expanded due to the widespread use of sign-language interpreters. Students of all ages now have a greater ability to attend or remain in school with access to large-print books and orated exams. The ability to participate in entertainment and educational performances has also improved, thanks to earphones and audio description devices.
As we celebrate National Disability Independence Day, we acknowledge the advancement that has taken place since July 26, 1990, on behalf of individuals with disabilities. Significant improvements have evolved, being comprehensive and widespread, to provide greater knowledge and accommodation, as well as understanding for those who live with a disability. As this progress develops further in the years ahead, it will assist many more people in leading full, productive, independent lives — with the highest quality of life every day.
Maralyn Militello, MPA, BSN, RN, CPHQ, NEA-BC, is the chief nursing officer for Eastern Niagara Hospital. Eastern Niagara Healthlines is a special feature by the Eastern Niagara Health System’s community relations department. For more information, call 716-514-5502.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.